TikTok bake: A delicious mug cake using ingredients you probably already have in your cupboard

One of the easiest, and quickest bakes you’ll ever make, this easy chocolate lava mug cake is sure to become one of your favourite treats to whip up in minutes.

I never thought that my first ever video on TikTok would be of me making a mug cake but after seeing how easy it was to pull together and requiring a dessert one evening, I found a recipe on the social media site that used ingredients I already had in my cupboard and decided to make it.

Once it had been made, the smell wafting through my flat afterwards was unbelievable and I may start making plans to sell mug cake scented candles.

Using ingredients that are really easy to find in the supermarket or local store, you can pull this together in no time at all. The recipe below is enough for one mug so I’d recommend doubling the quantities if you plan to make more than one mug’s worth.

In the final stage, before your creation goes into the microwave, you push some squares of dark chocolate into the centre of the mixture. This can be any kind of chocolate you like and the amount you should use depends on the size of them. For larger squares I’d say two, for smaller ones, I’d say about four.

It’s also really easily adaptable so you can add your favourite extras like some white chocolate, marshmallows, fudge chunks, chocolate chips, or even some of your favourite crushed biscuits to add a bit more texture.

My flour was also gluten-free but you can obviously use normal, glutinous flour.

Easy chocolate mug cake

Serves 1

Ingredients

2 tbsp soft butter

¼ cup sugar

2 tbsp boiling water

2 tbsp cocoa powder

¼ cup self-raising flour

2-4 squares dark chocolate (depending on the size of the squares)

Method

The most important step – choose your favourite mug. Then, mix the butter, sugar and boiled water together and stir until there are very few lumps left from the butter. Next, add the cocoa powder and the self-raising flour then give it another good mix. It should now form a delicious-looking chocolatey paste. Now, choose two to four squares of chocolate. The ones I had were quite large so I used only two, but if the kind you use are smaller then you could get away with four squares. Push them into the middle of the mixture and press them down with the back of a spoon and cover with any loose mixture. Put your mug in the microwave and bake for 1 minute. Once it’s done, you’ll have a delicious chocolate melt-in-the-mouth mug cake. Enjoy!

