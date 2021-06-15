Lindores Abbey to release first whisky to public in more than 500 years

The first general release of Fife-based Lindores Abbey Distillery’s whisky will hit the shelves next month.

The family-owned distillery will launch the Lindores Single Malt MCDXCIV (1494) from July 2 in stores and online, giving fans of the brand the first opportunity to sample the distillery’s products.

Having already released a Scotch whisky to their unique members’ club, this is the first time products have been made available for general purchase.

While 1,494 bottles of the inaugural Lindores Abbey release were dispatched for the 1494 Society members in spring, two new releases, the Lindores single malt MCDXCIV and the commemorative edition, will soon be available, too.

Commemorative whisky release

To mark more than 527 years since distillation was first recorded at Lindores Abbey, Fife, in 1494, the team at Lindores will celebrate this momentous date with a limited commemorative expression, giving customers the chance to purchase one of the bottles which features different packaging.

The commemorative release is limited to 12,750 bottles, although the main release is an unlimited run. Both are bottled at 46% ABV and the whisky comes from a variety of casks between three and four years old.

Drew McKenzie Smith, founder and managing director of Lindores Abbey Distillery, said: “It is wonderful to announce a date for our first general release, as we know our fans across the world have been keen to enjoy a sip of whisky history.

“The response to our inaugural members’ release was hugely positive and we are delighted to be able to now share the commemoratively labelled Lindores and Lindores MCDXCIV.

“The thinking behind this is that we want all our whisky to be accessible and enjoyed rather than only collected. If people want to enjoy our product they can do so even if they are not fortunate enough to obtain a commemoratively labelled bottle.”

Both the Commemorative and the MCDXCIV single malts will be available to purchase from a variety of independent retailers and stockists. It is priced at £46 per bottle.

