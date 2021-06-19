Not only is this a delicious dessert, but the children will have a ball making it with you, too.

There’s nothing better than getting youngsters involved in cooking. I used to love nothing more than baking with my cousins, or, when our parents were braced for a sugar high, assembling the biggest and best sundaes we could dream up.

While this sundae very much has a bit of an adult spin on it with the fresh rhubarb and ginger, I am certain that even the littlest of people will enjoy this recipe from the ladies at Three Sisters Bake cafe in Glasgow, even if it is more so because of the vanilla ice cream and indulgent tablet.

Why not give it a try – you never know, they might just love the rhubarb and ginger, too!

Did we mention the vanilla and tablet ice cream is from Graham’s The Family Dairy in Bridge of Allan?

Rhubarb and ginger sundae

Serves 4

Ingredients

250g caster sugar

250ml water

350g rhubarb

3cm fresh ginger

Tub of Graham’s The Family Dairy Vanilla and Tablet ice cream (or your favourite kind – you’ll need one large scoop)

Some crushed tablet, to garnish (optional)

Method

Place the sugar and water in a heavy-based pan. Bring to the boil, continuously stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Turn the heat down and simmer for five to 10 minutes until the liquid looks syrupy. In the meantime, chop your rhubarb into 2cm pieces and peel and grate your ginger. Once your sugar syrup has reduced and is looking thicker, add your rhubarb and ginger and continue to cook for about five minutes. Once cool, spoon a thick layer of your rhubarb into an ice cream bowl or sundae glass. Dollop a large scoop of the ice cream on top. You could also add a little crumbled tablet on top for an extra sweet garnish.

Recipe from Three Sisters Bake for Graham’s The Family Dairy.

