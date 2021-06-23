Midweek Meal: A vegetable and California walnut ragu recipe for summer evenings

A variation of bolognese, this vegetarian ragu dish recipe is sure to become a weeknight favourite.

A meat-based sauce usually accompanied by pasta or rice, a ragu is one of the simplest dishes to whip up. One variation of it is the traditional bolognese, but this recipe below, from California walnuts, is another form of ragu that’s both vegetarian-friendly and deliciously easy to cook.

It also uses mostly ingredients that you’ll probably already buy or can easily find in your local supermarket.

So, why not make this your next favourite weeknight dish and give it a go? Pair it with a glass of your favourite wine and a perfectly sunny evening for an ideal summer meal.

Vegetable and California Walnut ragu

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 tbsp unsaturated oil, such as rapeseed or olive oil

400g sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

1 onion, chopped

1 red pepper, diced

100ml red wine

50g sun-dried tomato paste

250g cherry tomatoes, halved

400g can chopped tomatoes

100g California Walnut halves

250ml reduced salt vegetable stock

1 courgette, diced

25g basil, shredded

To serve:

Cooked spaghetti, one portion per person

Method

Cook the spaghetti according to packet instructions. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the sweet potatoes, onion and pepper for five minutes. Add the wine and reduce by half. Stir in the remaining ingredients, except the courgette and basil, and bring to the boil. Cover and cook for 15 minutes. Remove the lid and add the courgette, simmer for 20 minutes until the sauce has reduced, season to taste and stir in the basil. Serve with the cooked spaghetti.

