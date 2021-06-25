Enjoy a flavour of Gleneagles at home with this martini recipe

The indulgent “Glen Martini” is usually mixed and shaken in Gleneagles’ The American Bar and this recipe allows you to bring a bit of luxury right to your home.

For those who enjoy the finer things in life, we have the perfect recipe just for you.

This delicious martini from the team at Gleneagles combines the hotel’s elegance with a classic cocktail that is best enjoyed shaken or stirred.

The hotel, which is based near Auchterarder in Perthshire, has shared the recipe for their popular Glen Martini, which can be enjoyed with friends and family.

Whether you’re looking for a brunch beverage, a midday cocktail at lunch or a celebratory drink later in the evening, this flavoursome number is a go-to for many gin drinkers and bound to whet your appetite in one way or another.

Swinging back to the roaring twenties, the renowned “Glen style” martini cocktail is usually made tableside from the famous Gleneagles trolley

So, if you’re looking for a drink to sit back, relax and soak up the rays this summer with, this number will do the trick.

You’ll also find a Breakfast Martini recipe here, too.

The “Glen Martini”

Serves 1

Ingredients

60ml Daffy’s Gin or Sapling Vodka infused with fresh spruce (To make the spruce infusion, take 20g of spruce, give it a good rinse and add it to a bottle of gin for 10 minutes. You can also just add any gin or vodka as is).

12.5ml Noilly Prat Vermouth

5ml Creme de menthe

Garnish: Skeleton leaf sprayed with petrichor (optional)

Method

Pour all of the ingredients into a mixing glass. Add plenty of ice and stir well. Single strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with one skeleton leaf sprayed with petrichor mist (optional). Enjoy!

For more drinks content…