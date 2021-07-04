Chef’s Table: American Independence Day never tasted so good

Garry Watson, chef owner of Gordon’s Restaurant with Rooms in Inverkeilor, celebrates American cuisine to celebrate today’s Independence Day.

American independence is celebrated on July 4 and is all about dressing up in ridiculously patriotic attire, decorating the backyard in American flags, turning the music up and having people over for an all-day picnic barbecue.

While the parades and fireworks are wild and fun, the food eaten on Independence Day is simple and, for lack of a better word, American.

It’s usually cooked outdoors at regular intervals throughout the day because the food keeps flowing from the grill and people keep adding dishes to the picnic table in a pot-luck style.

Comforting American dishes including hot dogs with slaw, mac ‘n’ cheese, deep-dish pizza, Boston beans, devilled eggs. Or fire up the grill and put on Epic cheeseburgers (of all sorts), American-style BBQ Bourbon ribs, smokey meats, hush puppies, buffalo wings, corn and shrimp cakes, buttermilk fried chicken and more.

Refreshing salads accompany these dishes and then follow the best desserts like cherry or pumpkin pie, cup cakes, summer berry cheesecake to maple syrup waffles.

Southern fried buttermilk chicken

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 boneless chicken breasts

2 boneless chicken thighs

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp milled black pepper

1 tsp salt

A good pinch of cayenne pepper

150ml buttermilk

4 rashers bacon

150g fresh white breadcrumbs

Sunflower oil for frying

Method