Egg recipes from Tom Daley to help you pack in protein like a pro

British Olympic diver Tom Daley shares his top egg recipe hacks.

Whether you need a healthy, filling snack, have run out of creative lunch ideas for the family, or are looking for a quick-and-easy dinner during the week, Tom Daley’s latest recipes are perfect.

The best part is they are packed full of key vitamins and minerals, including vitamin D, selenium, B12 and omega-3 fatty acids.

Find these and more on the British Lion Eggs website.

Avocado and egg sliders

Serves 6

Ingredients

6 British Lion eggs

1 ready to eat avocado

1 tsp lemon juice

1 medium tomato

2 medium leaves curly lettuce

¼ tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp black and white sesame seeds

Method

Place the British Lion eggs into a saucepan and add enough cold water to cover them by 1cm. Bring to the boil then reduce to a simmer and cook for seven minutes. As soon as they are cooked drain and cool them rapidly under cold running water. Meanwhile thinly slice the avocado, drizzle over the lemon juice. To peel the eggs, crack the shells all over on a hard surface. Then peel the shell off, and rinse. Slice each hard-boiled egg in half lengthwise, then cut a small slice off the base of six of them, so the egg slider can lay flat and not tip over once assembled. Slice the ends off the tomato, then cut the remaining into six slices. Cut six small pieces off the lettuce leaves and divide between the egg bases, then top with a tomato slice and the avocado. Season with salt and pepper. Put the other half of the egg face down on top to create a little sandwich. Secure with a toothpick inserted down the centre. Brush the tops very lightly with a drop of water then sprinkle over the chilli flakes and sesame seeds.

Low carb pizza omelette

Serves 3-4

Ingredients

2 tsp olive oil

200g chestnut mushrooms, finely sliced

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

4 sprigs thyme, leaves picked

8 British Lion eggs

100g goat’s cheese, crumbled

Small handful rocket

Salad to serve

Method

Heat the grill to high. Heat 1 tsp oil in medium non-stick frying pan over a medium-high heat, add the mushrooms, season and cook for 10 minutes until soft and golden. Add the garlic and half the thyme for the last 2 minutes. Meanwhile heat 1 tsp oil in another large (28cm) non-stick ovenproof frying pan. Beat the British Lion eggs together in a bowl and season, tip into the pan. Cook over a low to medium heat for 4 mins, stirring occasionally until the eggs are almost set. Place under the grill for approx. 1 minute until set and puffed up. Scatter with mushrooms and cheese, season with black pepper then grill again for 1-2 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbling. Transfer to a plate, sprinkle over extra thyme leaves and the rocket, cut into wedges and serve with salad.

