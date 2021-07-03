Sweet treats: Flambe bananas that you can make this weekend

If you’re looking for a dessert that has as much excitement in the making of it as it has in eating it, then this quick recipe for flambe bananas could be just what you’re looking for.

This recipe from French Caribbean food writer Vanessa Bolosier is one of many from her new cookbook Sunshine Kitchen: Delicious Creole recipes from the Heart of the Caribbean, which displays some of the island region’s best food that you can recreate at home.

Flambe bananas sound a lot more complicated than they are, you just need to be sure that everyone is going to be safe when it comes to the fun “flambe” part.

It also asks for the main ingredient, plantains, which can be swapped for small bananas if you’d prefer.

The dish itself is relatively quick to put together and can be whipped up in a matter of minutes, using ingredients you’re likely to already have in your kitchen.

Flambé bananas

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 very ripe plantains (small bananas work too)

50g butter

1 pinch grated cinnamon

1 pinch grated nutmeg

150g golden granulated sugar

Juice of 1 lime

3-4tbsp white rum

Method

Peel the plantains and slice them in three lengthwise. Melt the butter in a frying pan (skillet) and fry the plantains on both sides, until golden. Add the cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar and lime juice. Pour the rum into the pan and – standing well back as the flames may leap up – immediately either tilt the pan slightly so it touches the flame (if you have a gas hob) or hold a match near to the pan (on an electric hob) to flambé the bananas. Serve immediately. Tip: Grate a little lime zest over the bananas before serving, and serve with coconut or vanilla ice cream.

