Recipe: Quick and easy strawberry tarts to fix up at home from Castleton Farm in Laurencekirk

Have you got the Wimbledon bug? If so, why not enjoy the tennis with one of the easiest and tastiest bakes to make.

Being British, there’s one baked good that stands head above the others when it comes to getting your favourite berry into your diet at this time of year, and that is the strawberry tart.

Really easy to make, this recipe from the team at Castleton Farm, near Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire, will outline how to make the perfect strawberry tarts in no time at all.

It is an excellent way to enjoy in-season berries and can be made with either a ready-made tart or flan case.

While most strawberry tarts comprise only strawberries, the tart and strawberry glaze, some like to put a little cream, creme patisserie or custard in for that added extra indulgence.

A top tip from Anna Mitchell, owner of Castleton Farm is to keep a large berry whole for the centre of the tart, and then use the sliced berries to surround it. If you are good at presentation you can make it into a flower design.

Strawberry tarts

Serves 12

Ingredients

2 x 300g punnet of strawberries

12 x pasty cases (bought or homemade)

Cream, custard or creme patisserie – enough to fill the bottom of the pastry cases

1 x 320g bottle of strawberry tart glaze

Method

Wash your strawberries and, if desired, cut them into smaller bite-sized pieces or cut the stalks off the top and keep them as one whole strawberry for each tart. Fill the base of your pastry case with a little of the filling of your choice, just enough to cover the bottom and stick the strawberry in. If you are cutting the strawberries into smaller slices, then arrange them on top of the filling and create a pyramid shape. If you are keeping them whole, place them in the middle of the case in the filling. Cover the whole strawberry with strawberry tart glaze. It will drip down to the bottom of the case. Consume immediately or chill to consumer later on.

Homemade tarts can also be purchased at Castleton Farm.

