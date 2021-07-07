Perthshire bakery’s tasty doughnuts to raise funds for children’s charity

A Perthshire bakery will make and sell special doughnuts during National Doughnut Week to help raise money for a children’s charity.

Breadalbane Bakery and Pantry will be doing its bit for the Children’s Trust when it takes part in the nationwide event which begins on Saturday.

National Doughnut Week usually takes place in May, but this year the celebration of all things doughnuts will run from July 10 to 17.

The Aberfeldy-based bakery will be raising as much money as they can for the charity by donating 10p per doughnut sold, while a box will also be available for people to make further contributions.

The team at Breadalbane first took part in the event in 2018 and have raised hundreds of pounds for the Children’s Trust.

1,500 doughnuts sold

Hannah Curston, one of the head bakers at the firm, said: “We first took part in 2018 and we loved every minute! Our community loved it too, and we sent over £500 to the Children’s Trust.

“During the week we made and sold over 1,500 doughnuts in our first year. We raised around the same amount of money in 2019.

“This year we are planning to go all out once again, to raise as much money as we can. We will be making a huge variety of special gourmet doughnuts all through the week to celebrate the occasion.

“This will include some of our already popular flavours, such as Irn-Bru, strawberry tart, and Caramac.

“We will also be doing some extra special ones during the week, including creme brulee and cheesecake filled.

“We also ran a competition on our Facebook page for people to get involved in helping us to create a new doughnut flavour which was maple and bacon.

“The creator of our favourite pick won a free box of doughnuts, as well as their doughnut being made and featured all week.”

Raising much-need funds

Unfortunately, the event, sponsored by CSM Bakery Solutions, was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it is back this year, with the hope of raising much-needed funds for the Children’s Trust with bakers up and down the country taking part.

Cristiana Ballarini, CSM Bakery Solutions, activation director west, south and international, said: “We hope that bakers from around the country sign up and help us raise much-needed funds for The Children’s Trust.

“It’s been a tough year for charities which is why we want to change the dates to raise as much money and awareness as possible for The Children’s Trust, and we hope that even more bakers will take part this year.”

