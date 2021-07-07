Midweek Meal: Celebrate World Chocolate Day with this chocolate spaghetti recipe

Liven up your usual spaghetti dish with this alternative to help you celebrate World Chocolate Day.

Yes, you read that right – we have a recipe for chocolate spaghetti. We wouldn’t have been doing our job correctly if we had let World Chocolate Day pass us by without providing you with a recipe that means you can incorporate it into one of the best meals of the day – dinner.

Chocolate spaghetti isn’t as scary as it seems as the recipe asks for budding chefs to cook spaghetti in water, as usual, but with some cocoa powder mixed in – the perfect way to indulge on the annual celebration of all things chocolate.

This recipe comes from Barilla, the pasta and pasta sauce company. Find more of our Midweek Meal ideas here.

Spaghetti chicken marsala with chocolate

Serves 4

Ingredients

500g spaghetti

65g cocoa powder (Dutch processed preferred, not natural cocoa)

4 chicken thighs

2 sprigs of thyme

2 cloves of garlic

240ml dry marsala wine

240ml chicken stock

65g shredded Parmigiano

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Brown the chicken thighs on both sides with thyme, garlic, salt and pepper. Deglaze (add liquid to a pan to help any bits stuck to the bottom be released) the pan with wine and reduce it to half. Add the chicken stock and bake in the oven for about 20 minutes until cooked thoroughly. Once cooked, discard any chicken skin and bones, garlic and thyme. Dice the meat and put it back in the pan. Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to the boil and season it with the salt and cocoa powder. Cook the spaghetti following the directions on the box, but drain it two minutes earlier than normal, reserving some cooking water. Finish by cooking the spaghetti in the pan, along with some chicken and the reserved cooking water. Serve with some Parmigiano cheese over the top, and a handful of thyme leaves as garnish.

For more recipes using chocolate…