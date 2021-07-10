Sweet treats: Get experimental and make these chocolate cavolo nero brownies

It may seem a little unusual putting cavolo nero in your brownies, but trust us it does work and it is another example of using vegetables in a sweet treat.
As you would do with carrot cake, adding some cavolo nero to this mix will make your brownies incredibly moist.
The cavolo nero also adds a little bitterness to your brownies which helps to balance the amount of sweetness that there is in these pieces of chocolate loveliness.
Enjoy with a cup of tea or coffee, or cover in cream or ice cream for a decadent dessert.
Chocolate cavolo nero brownies
Serves 12
Ingredients
- 200g plain chocolate, broken into pieces
- 225g butter, diced
- 200g pack cavolo nero
- 225g light brown soft sugar
- 3 medium eggs
- 100g plain flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
Method
- Preheat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Grease and base line a 22cm square tin.
- Melt the chocolate and butter in a bowl over a pan of simmering water.
- Meanwhile, cook the cavolo nero in boiling water for three to four minutes, cool under cold water and drain well, squeezing out any excess liquid, then chop.
- Whisk the sugar and eggs together until pale, stir in the chocolate mixture and cavolo nero.
- Mix together the flour and baking powder and fold into the brownie mixture and pour into the prepared tin.
- Bake for 35-40 minutes. Cool slightly before removing from the tin and cut into 12 pieces.
Recipe from Discover Great Veg.
