TikTok hack: You won’t believe how easy it is to make these three-ingredient cheese sticks

Make your own cheesy breadsticks using just three ingredients you’ll probably already have in your kitchen.

After seeing a fellow foodie make one of the easiest hacks I have ever seen, I decided to give it a go myself.

To make really crunchy and crispy cheese sticks, you will only need three ingredients – some slices of white bread, butter and your favourite kind of cheese, grated.

Though it may be easier to use a rolling pin for the stage where you are required to flatten the bread, so it’s thinner, I used a tall, hi-ball glass that also worked well.

Creating your own tasty cheddar or mozzarella sticks, or whatever cheese you choose to use, has never been easier with this recipe, so why not give it a go and throw it in with any alfresco dining you’re planning this summer?

For more of our TikTok food hacks, click here.

Easy three-ingredient cheese sticks

(Makes 4)

Ingredients

4 slices of white bread

50g butter, melted

Handful of cheese, grated

Method

Trim the crusts off all four sides of each slice of bread. With either a rolling pin or a large glass, roll out each slice so it is flattened and a lot thinner. This shouldn’t take too long but you need to press down quite firmly as you do so. Meanwhile, melt the butter in the microwave or on the hob. Once your slices of bread have been rolled out, sprinkle some of the grated cheese in the middle of each slice. Starting from one of the long edges of each bread slice, roll the bread tightly so that it wraps around the cheese. Before you get to the very edge, spread some of the melted butter (you can use a pastry brush or the back of a teaspoon like I did) along the edge and over the rolled-up bread, so it acts like glue to stick it together. Repeat this with all of the slices of bread. Place the rolled-up bread in an oiled pan and cook them, turning regularly, until browned and the cheese is starting to melt. Serve and enjoy.

More Tiktok food hacks…