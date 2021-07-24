Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sweet treats: This blueberry and honey cheesecake is the ultimate centrepiece

Why enjoy a plain cheesecake when you can indulge in a honey and blueberry cheesecake?
By Julia Bryce
July 24 2021, 6.00am
There’s lots to like about cheesecake. For one, it is relatively easy to make. It is incredibly delicious and doesn’t include too many ingredients to faff over either.

Another great thing about it is how customisable it can be what with the range of toppings you can add, not to mention the different flavours you can incorporate – the options really are endless.

This recipe from Peter Sidewell for St Lawrence Gold adds the firm’s delicious honey into the mix, and tops it all off with fresh blueberries.

Blueberry and honey cheesecake

Serves 6

Ingredients

  • 200g digestive biscuits
  • 80g butter

For the filling:

  • 1 vanilla pod, split and scraped out
  • 500g cream cheese
  • 3 free range large eggs
  • ½ lemon juice only
  • 125ml double cream
  • 2 tbsp cornflour
  • 100g caster sugar
  • 50g St Lawrence Gold Canadian Blueberry Blossom honey (or your favourite natural honey)

For the top:

  • 250g fresh blueberries
  • 2-3 tbsp St Lawrence Gold Canadian Blueberry Blossom honey (or your favourite natural honey)

Method

  1. Melt the butter in a saucepan, meanwhile crush the biscuits to a fine crumb and pour into a mixing bowl with the melted butter and mix together.
  2. Transfer the biscuit mixture into a 20cm loose bottomed cake tin and press down to form a base for the cheesecake.
  3. Place all the cheesecake filling ingredients into a mixer and place on a slow speed to fully incorporate and create a consistent texture.
  4. Pour the filling over the top of the biscuit base and cook in the oven for 45 minutes at 130C Fan/150C/300F/Gas Mark 2.
  5. Do not remove the cheesecake when it’s cooked, just turn the oven off and leave it to cool, otherwise cracks will form in the cheesecake.
  6. Once the cheesecake is cool place in the fridge for two hours.
  7. Serve with the fresh blueberries and finish with a drizzle of honey

Recipe from Peter Sidewell for St Lawrence Gold

