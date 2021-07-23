Summer Sizzlers: A chicken traybake with shallots, sundried tomatoes and olives for all the family

With everything on one tray, this shallot, sundried tomato and chicken traybake recipe is so simple to put together.

If time is precious, but you still want to cook up something tasty, then you can’t really go wrong with something that you can fix up quickly in the oven.

The recipe from UK Shallots takes echalion shallots and tasty chicken thighs to the next level by combining them in a traybake with sundried tomatoes, olives and thyme.

It is a brilliant dish all of the family can enjoy and the other great thing about it is that you are left with very little washing up!

If you have missed any of the other recipes in this series, then you can find them by clicking here.

Shallot, sundried tomato, olive and chicken traybake

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 large echalion shallots, peeled and quartered, root attached

8 chicken thighs, skin on

Salt, to season

2 tbsp olive oil

100g sundried tomatoes

100g olives

2 tbsp sherry vinegar

Thyme leaves

Method

Preheat the oven to 200⁰c / 180⁰ Fan / 400⁰F / Gas Mark 6. Put the shallots and chicken on a shallow baking sheet, season well with the salt and drizzle with olive oil. Roast for 30 minutes. Remove the tray from the oven and add the tomatoes and olives and return to the oven for five minutes. Drizzle with sherry vinegar, sprinkle with thyme leaves and serve.

More in this series…