Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food & Drink

St Andrews’ chef has a recipe for cheesecake success

By Martin Hollis
July 18 2021, 6.00am
Post Thumbnail

Executive chef at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, Martin Hollis has a recipe for the perfect lemon and vanilla cheesecake, with lime cream.

Martin Hollis, the executive chef at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, brings a recipe for a delicious cheesecake that will add a touch of summer to your outdoor dining.

This cheesecake is the perfect summer showstopper dessert to round off some al fresco dining or BBQ. It’s light and creamy, with texture from the pastry and sweetness from the blueberries and honey to balance the tart lemons and limes.

Chef’s top tip – Don’t overbake it. After about 20 minutes keep checking it so that it comes out perfectly!

Warmed lemon and vanilla cheesecake with lime flavoured clotted cream

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

For the cake:

  • 500g mascarpone cheese
  • 125g sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • Rind of three lemons
  • 1 vanilla pod
  • 50g butter
  • 50g flour
  • Pinch of salt
  • 60g of chopped raisins
  • 15ml Kirsch
  • 15ml white rum

For the sweet pastry:

  • 300g butter (chopped)
  • 500g flour
  • Salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 125g caster sugar

For the sauce:

  • 75g clotted cream
  • Juice and zest of two limes
  • 10ml honey

For the garnish:

  • 1.5 punnets blueberries (approx 180g)
  • Sprig of fresh mint

Method

  1. For the pastry, blend the butter and salt in a food processor and then add flour, eggs and sugar.
  2. Individually line four greased moulds with pastry and bake blind.
  3. Prepare the cheesecake filling by beating egg yolks, sugar, cheese and lemon zest.
  4. Add melted butter, flour, salt, raisins and mix well. Then add vanilla and alcohol.
  5. Whip the egg whites until they are fluffy and fold into the other mixture.
  6. Spoon the finished mixture into part-baked moulds and cook for 25 minutes in a moderate oven.
  7. To make the sauce beat the clotted cream with the lime zest juice and add honey.
  8. To serve, saute blueberries in butter, add chopped mint. At the last minute spoon sauce on the plate and place the cheesecake on top. Arrange the blueberries on top and around the plate. Garnish with mint, dust with icing sugar and serve.

More recipes for your weekend…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier