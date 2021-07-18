St Andrews’ chef has a recipe for cheesecake success

Executive chef at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, Martin Hollis has a recipe for the perfect lemon and vanilla cheesecake, with lime cream.

Martin Hollis, the executive chef at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, brings a recipe for a delicious cheesecake that will add a touch of summer to your outdoor dining.

This cheesecake is the perfect summer showstopper dessert to round off some al fresco dining or BBQ. It’s light and creamy, with texture from the pastry and sweetness from the blueberries and honey to balance the tart lemons and limes.

Chef’s top tip – Don’t overbake it. After about 20 minutes keep checking it so that it comes out perfectly!

Warmed lemon and vanilla cheesecake with lime flavoured clotted cream

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

For the cake:

500g mascarpone cheese

125g sugar

4 eggs

Rind of three lemons

1 vanilla pod

50g butter

50g flour

Pinch of salt

60g of chopped raisins

15ml Kirsch

15ml white rum

For the sweet pastry:

300g butter (chopped)

500g flour

Salt

2 eggs

125g caster sugar

For the sauce:

75g clotted cream

Juice and zest of two limes

10ml honey

For the garnish:

1.5 punnets blueberries (approx 180g)

Sprig of fresh mint

Method

For the pastry, blend the butter and salt in a food processor and then add flour, eggs and sugar. Individually line four greased moulds with pastry and bake blind. Prepare the cheesecake filling by beating egg yolks, sugar, cheese and lemon zest. Add melted butter, flour, salt, raisins and mix well. Then add vanilla and alcohol. Whip the egg whites until they are fluffy and fold into the other mixture. Spoon the finished mixture into part-baked moulds and cook for 25 minutes in a moderate oven. To make the sauce beat the clotted cream with the lime zest juice and add honey. To serve, saute blueberries in butter, add chopped mint. At the last minute spoon sauce on the plate and place the cheesecake on top. Arrange the blueberries on top and around the plate. Garnish with mint, dust with icing sugar and serve.

