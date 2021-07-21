Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Food & Drink

Put a visit to Mac Love on your foodie bucket list for the best macaroni cheese in Tayside and Fife

Macaroni cheese has never tasted so good. At least not until street food vendors Mac Love came along to serve up their delicious delights with a view over the Tay.
By Rebecca Shearer
July 21 2021, 11.45am
Photo of Rebecca Shearer

If you are travelling between Tayport and Newport-on-Tay anytime soon then you’re likely to pass by one of Scotland’s newest street food offerings – Mac Love.

When they aren’t taking part in a festival or event, the business is set up in the viewpoint on the B946 between the two coastal towns, where partners Jo Doherty and Peter Dougal have been serving up their popular macaroni cheese dishes for a few months and gaining much interest from local foodies.

