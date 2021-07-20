7 cocktail bars in Dundee to enjoy a tipple

For me, nothing quite kickstarts the weekend like taking the first sip of a refreshing, crisp cocktail, especially after a hectic week.

And for whatever reason, they seem to hit the spot more when enjoyed out and about, regardless of whether they are a long, fruity number, a blended daiquiri, a classic whisky sour, or a strong margarita.

Luckily for us, there is a line-up of stylish and diverse cocktail bars to choose from in the Tayside and Fife, so getting your tipple fix should prove a breeze.

From The Blue Room, which offers a wealth of Instagrammable cocktails, to The King of Islington, take a look at our roundup of some of the cocktails bars we can’t get enough of in Dundee.

Tonic

Tonic, open from 11am to 10.30pm Wednesday to Sunday, is a small, independently owned cocktail, coffee and burger venue.

While the dishes look the part, it is the business’ drinks offering that is something to scream about.

From its extensive whisky, wine, vodka, bourbon, tequila and gin collections, to its range of tempting cocktails, including an espresso martini, koko mojito and rhubarb and apple fizz, customers are spoiled for choice.

Address: 141 Nethergate, Dundee

The Blue Room

The Blue Room, located in the heart of Dundee, is a chic cocktail bar with an Italian culture theme, offering plenty of classic aperitivo cocktails and Italian fizz.

Its interiors and menu are inspired by The Art of Aperitivo, an Italian tradition often compared to an American happy hour.

If you’re looking to enjoy a refreshing tipple in a relaxed environment, then The Blue Room ticks all the boxes.

Address: 36-38 Nethergate, Dundee

The King of Islington

The King of Islington is an impressive rum bar with an incredible selection of cocktails, friendly staff, great music, and an excellent atmosphere.

Open from 4pm to midnight Wednesday to Sunday, the bar boasts in and outdoor areas and is considered one of Dundee’s hidden treasures.

To top it all off, The King of Islington is home to bartender Dimitrios (Dimi) Savvaidis, who won the Monin Cup for the world’s best cocktail in 2018.

Address: 39 Union Street, Dundee

3 Session Street

Launched in May 2018 by the team behind some of Dundee’s top venues, from Innis and Gunn Beer Kitchen to The Italian Grill and Meat House, 3 Session Street serves up great food, drinks and live music.

The team is always pushing to use the best, seasonal ingredients possible in order to create the best drinks.

As well as classic cocktails, guests can opt for a Plantation Fire, Turkish Delight, 28 Days Later or Nothing Beets Agave.

Address: 3 Session Street, Dundee

Bruach Bar

Fancy some post-dinner cocktails? Or do you simply want to soak up the atmosphere in Bruach? Well, the popular Dundee-based cocktail bar and restaurant is open from 10am to 10pm daily.

Choose from a number of wines and cocktails during your stay. And if you’re feeling rather peckish, the venue has a range of food menus available to indulge in as well.

Address: 326 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee

Bird & Bear

Bird & Bear is a beautiful bar with a passion for the highest quality drinks and fantastic food, providing the perfect setting for brunch, cocktail dates and romantic evening meals.

Regardless of your food and drink tastes, you’re sure to find something you love at the venue, which is considered Dundee’s best-loved cocktail bar.

Address: 2 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee

Draffens

Draffens is one of Dundee’s secret bars, offering a beautiful menu of classic and inventive cocktails in stylish surroundings.

Promising a drinking experience like no other, customers should prepare to step back in time at the speakeasy, based in the city centre.

Address: Couttie’s Wynd, Dundee

