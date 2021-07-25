Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Food & Drink

Kids’ Kitchen: Time for an adventure with these child-friendly barbecue recipes

By Liz Ashworth
July 25 2021, 5.59am
Post Thumbnail

Keep your kids happy this summer with these fun recipes for them to make for a barbecue or even a picnic in the park.

Anytime anywhere a barbecue is great fun and the beach is always a great place to have one. There is plenty to see and do to work up an appetite for some tasty treats.

Exploring, paddling, swimming, building sand castles, rock pooling and lots more.
The recipes for this barbecue can also be cooked at home, kept hot and enjoyed in the back garden or at a local park.

Remember to always cook safely – especially when using a barbecue in the great outdoors.

Jamaican jerk burgers with pumpkin-seed slaw and jerk sauce

Makes 6 burgers

Ingredients

To make the burgers:

  • 450g steak mince
  • 45g porridge oats
  • 2 tsp Jamaican jerk seasoning – depending on taste
  • 1 level tsp sea salt
  • 1 small egg
  • 6 burger buns, lightly toasted

To make the pumpkin-seed slaw:

  • Handful shredded cabbage
  • Handful grated carrot
  • 1 apple, cored and sliced
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp light mayonnaise

To make the jerk sauce:

  • 2 tbsp light mayonnaise
  • 2 tbsp ketchup
  • 1 tbsp thick natural yoghurt
  • Jamaican jerk seasoning, to taste

Method

  1. For the burgers: Mix the burger ingredients together, cover and leave to rest for 10 to 15 minutes.
  2. Shape into six equal sized patties and fry over a medium heat till browned on both sides and a probe inserted in the middle leaves the juices running clear.
    Alternatively, grill under a medium grill or oven bake at 180C Fan/200C/
    400F/Gas Mark 6 for 15 to 20 minutes.
  3. For the pumpkin-seed slaw: Mix the shredded cabbage, grated carrot, apple and a little finely chopped onion with light mayonnaise. Just before serving add a handful of pumpkin seeds.
  4. For the jerk sauce: Stir together the mayonnaise and tomato ketchup with the yoghurt. Add Jamaican jerk seasoning to taste and serve with the burgers.

Peach and strawberry parcels

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 1 peach
  • 5-6 strawberries
  • Handful of mini marshmallows

To serve:

  • 2 scoops ice cream

Method

  1. To make this for more people, allow 1 peach and 5 or 6 strawberries per person. Peel the peach, cut away from the stone and slice roughly. Hull and slice the strawberries.
  2. Lay on to a large square of foil and scatter with mini marshmallows. Make a foil tent folding over the top first and then crimping the sides to seal.
  3. Lay on a baking tray. Barbecue, grill or oven bake 160C Fan/180C/ 350F/Gas 4 for 5 or 6 minutes till the marshmallows have melted.
  4. To serve, scoop cold ice cream into each serving dish. Open the parcel carefully to avoid any steam and pour hot fruit over the ice cream. Eat at once!!
  5. Try other fruits such as nectarines, mango, pears, apples, raspberries, blackberries or blueberries.

