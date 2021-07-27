The top 8 dog-friendly beer gardens in Dundee to take your furry friends to

The population of dogs in the UK was estimated at 12.5 million in 2020/21, so it’s no surprise some of our favourite watering holes have now introduced dog-friendly policies meaning we can grab a pint with our pooches.

According to Statista, this statistic has grown from nine million the previous year, meaning there’s a lot more dogs and dog owners out there.

So where are the best places in Dundee to frequent with your dog when looking to enjoy a drink or a bite to eat in your local beer garden?

We’ve rounded up the must-visit venues where your pooches will be welcomed with open arms. Plus, our handy interactive map will also highlight other venues you can try out as well.

There will no doubt be an array of other dogs there, so not only is it great they don’t have to stay at home, but, they can socialise too!

St Andrews Brewing Co

If you’re looking for a refreshingly crisp beer to enjoy in the sun, then be sure to head down to St Andrews Brewing Co at Caird Hall.

With plenty of seating, you and your furry friend can meet up with other humans to enjoy an afternoon of fun and socialising together.

There’s plenty of craft beer on offer with other drinks available, too.

Address: Caird Hall, 2-3 Shore Terrace, Dundee, DD1 3AH

Abandon Ship Bar

This bar opened in December 2018 and offers up a range of cocktails, beers and speciality drinks, as well as a good cup of coffee.

There’s plenty of seating inside, but to be able to welcome guests back as lockdown was lifting, the team added a beer garden area out front into the mix, too.

Pop down for a bite to eat, you won’t be disappointed.

Address: 2b Whitehall Crescent, Dundee, DD1 4AU

Dynamo Dundee – six°north

The team behind Stonehaven-based brewery six°north operate this Dundee bar and have been avid supporters of allowing dogs in their venues since launching.

With a healthy selection of craft beer available with plenty of options up for grabs, this is the perfect place for a pint with your pooch.

Address: 42 Union Street, Dundee, DD1 4BE

Dukes Corner

This late night venue specialises in delicious barbecue dishes and has an abundant drinks menu that features beer, wine, cocktails, spirits, soft drinks and more.

It has a cosy outdoor seating area which, at night, is flooded with the lights of hanging fairy lights throughout.

Pay a visit with your pooch day or night for a totally different feel.

Address: 13 Brown Street, Dundee, DD1 5EG

The Kilted Kangaroo

The large set up at The Kilted Kangaroo makes it a popular haunt for those not only chasing the sun, but with their dog in toll.

While there is a marquee with plenty outdoor seating, there is also additional seating outside which is a little more exposed to the elements surrounding the venue.

It is one of the city’s biggest beer gardens by far.

Address: 8 Roseangle, Dundee, DD1 4LR

Bird and Bear

If you’re in the mood for some cocktails, then the Bird and Bear is the ideal place to pitch up for the day and enjoy a few drinks in the sun.

Whether you’re looking for a fancy drink, a mocktail, or something else to whet your palate, the Bird and Bear is the place to go.

Address: Address: 2 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee, DD1 4AU

Casa Dundee

At Casa there’s not just one beer garden you can enjoy, but two to pick from. With entertainment and events planned, not to mention DJs, music and more, Casa will be the place to be on Nethergate.

Bring along your four-legged friend for all the fun!

Address: 158 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4DY

The King of Islington

This secretive cocktail bar boasts an authentically Latin twist and now has its own beer garden for customers to frequent to.

Located on Union Street, you’ll find plenty of talent behind the bar slinging drinks from the moment the bar opens.

Try out divine cocktails while spending some quality time with your furry friend.

Address: 39 Union St, Dundee, DD1 4BS

Check out our Tayside and Fife beer garden map to find other dog-friendly beer gardens near you.

