Summer Sizzlers: Put an Asian twist on your table with this chicken in spicy peanut sauce recipe

Peanut butter isn’t just for a sandwich, or for making a satay sauce, as this recipe that makes a tasty spicy chicken dish reveals.

When I saw this recipe for chicken sizzling away in a pan in spices and then combined with a spicy peanut sauce I just had to try it out and share it with you.

My only previous experience cooking with peanut butter was in a quick satay sauce and to be honest I wasn’t a fan.

But this recipe from the team at Skippy lets you add a little spice to your life by using their smooth peanut butter with a variety of other ingredients to create a chicken delight with a fantastic Asian twist.

Chicken in spicy peanut sauce

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 680g)

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tbsp olive oil

265g onions, sliced

260g chunky salsa

1 tbsp lemon juice

5 tbsp Skippy® Peanut Butter Extra Smooth (340g jar)

1 clove garlic, crushed

Few coriander leaves for garnish

Method

Rub the chicken breasts all over with cumin and cinnamon. In a large frying pan, heat the oil over a medium-high heat; add the chicken and onions. Cook, stirring frequently, until the chicken is browned. To make the sauce, in a food processor bowl fitted with a metal blade, process the salsa, lemon juice, peanut butter and garlic until smooth. Pour the sauce over the chicken mixture in the frying pan; bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to low; simmer for 5 to 7 minutes or until the chicken is no longer pink in the middle. Serve the chicken with the sauce and the coriander.

