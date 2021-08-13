Review: The Highland Chocolatier sets bar for foodie experiences in Scotland with guided chocolate tasting flights

If there is one thing that can put a smile on the gloomiest of faces, in my opinion, it’s chocolate.

White, milk or dark. Truffles, bars, slabs, syrups, chips or batons. You name the type and form, and I would fail to turn down the offer if it was put on a plate before me. I am by no means ashamed to admit that.

It is, after all, an internationally loved treat that has its own holidays – including World Chocolate Day and White Chocolate Day – dedicated to it.

But not every chocolate you sink your teeth into provides the wow factor.

Let’s be honest, when you eventually finish deliberating what sweet treat to opt for during a visit to the shops, or grab the tempting box of chocolates sitting in the cupboard that you have been yearning to enjoy for some time, that’s exactly what you’re after.

However, to say that my recent experience at Iain Burnett Highland Chocolatier, in Grantully, Pitlochry, provided the wow factor would be an understatement.

For those who are unfamiliar with the name, Iain Burnett, also known as The Highland Chocolatier, is a world-class chocolate artisan who makes a wide range of dipped fruits, spiced pralines and velvet truffles.

The latter has brought him worldwide recognition as a master chocolatier and truffle specialist, with his velvet truffles winning over 40 prestigious awards.

These range from Academy of Chocolate Awards Gold and Great Taste Awards Triple Gold, to Scotland Food & Drink’s Product of the Year and World Gold at the International Chocolate Awards (on two occasions).

But even the lengthiest description of the master chocolatier would neither do him nor his delectable chocolates justice, which I thought to myself just moments into my visit that involved my boyfriend and I experiencing one of his guided chocolate tasting flights.

The venue

Seldom have I stopped by a chocolate shop in the past, whether it be locally or abroad.

I suppose I always thought my expectations would be too high – I have Willy Wonka to blame for that. However on entering The Highland Chocolatier, a four-star attraction, I felt as though I had been transported to a chocolate haven.

The ambiance had something special about it and the smell of, you guessed it, chocolate, instantly hit the nose.

On entering, we were greeted by a member of the team who provided us with a brief run-through of what our tasting would entail. They also assured us to approach them if we had any queries.

There is a chocolate and gift shop, chocolate exhibition, and a chocolate lounge – a foodie’s heaven.

Guided chocolate tasting flight

The guided chocolate tasting flights come in boxes for two or four people and are also available in French, German, Spanish and Mandarin.

Not only do they provide a unique gift experience, but they also work well for after-dinner entertainment or simply to celebrate a special occasion.

We were each handed a headset and, from there, were guided through Iain’s journey to stardom by an audio recording of The Highland Chocolatier himself. He also discussed the chocolate-making process in full which both of us found very interesting.

Starting out at the point where he and his trained in-house chocolatiers produce their delicious chocolates, we made our way through to the multi-media exhibition.

Here, you are provided with information on chocolate history, cocoa processing methods and little-known facts about chocolate.

These stages took around 25 minutes before being asked to head through to the chocolate lounge to get stuck into our interactive tasting.

Perched before us were two tasting mats, each comprising five different artisan chocolates.

Iain highly recommends the “dark” version rather than the “milk” version for those experiencing a tasting for the first time.

However, with my tasting partner not the biggest admirer of dark chocolate, we opted for the milk and caramels option.

Before tucking in, we learned that all of Iain’s chocolates are alcohol-free and suitable for vegetarians, and are made only with natural, fresh ingredients.

He uses single-origin cocoa from the South Atlantic island of São Tomé to craft his award-winning chocolates. And this rare cocoa is mixed with crushed fruits, exotic spices and unblended fresh Scottish cream to create the famous velvet truffle.

The facts continued to pour in as we began the tasting and we received staged insights into the five chocolates.

Starting from the top and working our way around the mat clockwise, the first we tucked into was the caramel noted milk chocolate langue de chat.

This was followed by a milk velvet truffle. Silky and soft, the famous truffle – made using fresh Scottish cream and rich chocolate – melted in the mouth. It looked the part, too, having been adorned with The Highland Chocolatier’s branding.

Next up, the caramel and twist of liquorice velvet truffle. It comprised caramelised white chocolate ganache with a touch of liquorice root.

The hint of liquorice danced on the tongue, and although apprehensive about it before sampling, this turned out to be a favourite of my boyfriend’s.

But the star of the show in my eyes was the sea salted caramel velvet truffle. It boasted the perfect balance of sweet and savoury, featuring pops of natural sea salt and a velvety, caramelised ganache.

I only wish I took a box of them home with me, although I have no doubt in my mind that I’ll be placing an online order soon.

Last, but certainly not least, was the cocoa nib praline. Crunchy nibs were scattered in a rough hazelnut praline, which sat on a layer of marzipan. Again, it wowed.

Each chocolate was completely different, both in taste and texture, with the next being equally – if not more – pleasant than the last.

The verdict

All in all, I would highly recommend a visit to The Highland Chocolatier.

Whether you happen to be passing the area or are looking to experience something a little different with your partner, or friends and family, then I assure you no one will be disappointed – especially if you have a sweet tooth.

The guided chocolate tasting flights cost £15.24 per person.

The Highland Chocolatier is open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm. Last orders in the chocolate lounge are at 4.30pm.

Booking is essential. Visit www.highlandchocolatier.com or call 01887 840775 to make a reservation.

