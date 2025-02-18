5 enticing St Andrews afternoon tea experiences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

5 enticing St Andrews afternoon tea experiences

The seaside town of St Andrews in Fife offers great options for afternoon tea. Treat yourself or a loved one to a fantastic foodie experience in the Home of Golf.

A selection of dainty sandwiches and pastries displayed on a cake stand with two coupes of champagne and two tea cups, which comes with afternoon tea at The Rusacks Hotel, St Andrews.
Fairmont St Andrews afternoon tea.
By Nora McElhone

In St Andrews visitors and locals are spoiled for choice when it comes to great venues for afternoon tea.

So how to decide where to dine?

Take a look at our favourite places to enjoy a delicious afternoon tea after a walk on the beach or a round of golf in St Andrews.

Fairmont St Andrews

Set in the countryside above St Andrews Bay, The Fairmont Hotel attracts golf fans and visitors from all over the world.

The luxury venue is also renowned for its five-course afternoon tea menu.

Guests can choose from Traditional afternoon tea or plump for the Deluxe Champagne or Forever Flowing options served in the airy Atrium Lounge.

the view from above The Atrium area in The Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews. The spacious, glass covered dining and sitting area features a large glass sculpture.
The Atrium, where guests can enjoy an Afternoon Tea at The Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews. Image: Fairmont Hotel.

Vegetarian, vegan and children’s menus are all available and the selection includes hot and cold canapes, sandwiches, scones, desserts and final cake.

Afternoon tea is served from 1-3.30pm Monday to Sunday. Prices start at £45, rising to £95 for the Forever Flowing Afternoon Tea.

Address: Fairmont St Andrews, St Andrews, KY16 8PNY

Old Course Hotel

For an afternoon tea in a truly iconic location, look no further than the Old Course Hotel.

Choose from a table in the Conservatory, where you can take in the view across the Old Course itself or head upstairs to the cosy library for a less formal cream tea menu.

Treats on offer include a hand-picked selection of loose-leaf teas, scones with clotted cream and pastries and cakes hand-crafted by the hotel’s pastry chef.

Guests can choose from a Classic Afternoon Tea (£40), Champagne Afternoon Tea (£60) or Rosé Afternoon Tea (£65). There is a children’s menu available for £18.

You can also treat a loved-one with a specific Old Course Hotel Afternoon Tea gift card.

Address: Old Course Hotel, Old Station Road, St Andrews, KY16 9SP

Rusacks Hotel

The historic Rusacks Hotel has a long history of welcoming well-known golfers and celebrities to St Andrews.

So why not follow in the footsteps of those famous faces and head to rooftop restaurant 18 for an indulgent afternoon tea.

The interior of Restaurant 18 at The Rusacks, St Andrews, showing the views over the golf courses and beach.
The view from Rusacks Hotel over the Old Course and towards West Sands in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Tempting treats created by the team of pastry chefs combine with savoury nibbles to form the afternoon tea offering here.

Tables boast stunning views over the first and 18th fairways of The Old Course and out to the West Sands beyond.

You can even pick up a putter and test your skill on the putting green out on the terrace!

Afternoon tea at The Rusacks is available Wednesday to Saturday from noon to 3pm.

Address: Pilmour Links, St Andrews KY16 9JQ

Rufflets

A local’s favourite, Rufflets Hotel is a little off the beaten track, set in beautiful gardens and woodland just outside St Andrews.

The afternoon tea is well worth seeking out, though.

The focus for the selection of well-filled sandwiches, tasty patisserie and cakes is firmly on local produce.

Some of the ingredients will be straight from the Rufflets Hotel garden.

the gardens at Rufflets Hotel in St Andrews, with a flower-lined gravel path leading to a high garden wall with a wooden gate.
The beautiful gardens at Rufflets Hotel in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Afternoon tea can be enjoyed almost anywhere inside or outside the family-run hotel with seating available in a cosy restaurant booth or out on the terrace on a sunny day.

Full Afternoon Tea costs £34.00, with a Sparkling option for £41 and Champagne for £44.

There are also vegetarian, gluten-free and children’s menus. Afternoon tea is served Monday to Sunday from 2-4.30pm

Address: B939, Strathkinness Low Road, St Andrews KY16 9TX

Hatch

For a less formal but still super-tasty afternoon tea offering right in the heart of St Andrews, why not try The Adamson’s little brother, Hatch?

a close up of a table with an afternoon tea spread at Hatch in St Andrews. The selection includes finger sandwiches, scones, strawberries and a coffee.
A delicious afternoon tea selection available at Hatch in the heart of St Andrews. Image: Hatch.

Hatch serves afternoon tea daily and there is plenty of al fresco seating for those sunnier days.

The focus here is on great taste with cute finger sandwiches, scones, a granola shot and a selection of cakes and brownies all served with unlimited tea or coffee.

Booking is required and afternoon tea is available daily at Hatch from noon to 4pm. The cost is £30 per person.

Address: 129 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9UH

More from Food & Drink

Tony Miklinski, left, and Steve Blake outside the proposed premises for Cupar Food Station
Bid to transform Cupar's former Argos store into innovative food station
Fairmont St Andrews afternoon tea.
Tannadice chef Mark McCabe secures spot in Great British Menu 2025 finals
A pint of Guinness sitting on a bar in a pub
8 Dundee pubs to visit for a St Patrick's Day pint of Guinness
5
Fairmont St Andrews afternoon tea.
One look at this Kirriemuir menu and I couldn’t stay away - was it…
Fairmont St Andrews afternoon tea.
Full foodie line-up for Stirling's Epicure Festival revealed
Fairmont St Andrews afternoon tea.
The 6 best restaurants in Dundee to visit this Mother's Day
festive afternoon tea fife
5 places to tuck into a delicious afternoon tea in Dundee
A selection of pies and scotch eggs next to a pint of beer.
6 top Dundee and Fife pubs to enjoy good food and the Six Nations
Fairmont St Andrews afternoon tea.
Does Fife sourdough baker hold the key to gut health? Join the real bread…
Fairmont St Andrews afternoon tea.
Chefs have recipes to wow at The Courier Food and Drink Awards in partnership…

Conversation