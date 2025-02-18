5 enticing St Andrews afternoon tea experiences

In St Andrews visitors and locals are spoiled for choice when it comes to great venues for afternoon tea.

So how to decide where to dine?

Take a look at our favourite places to enjoy a delicious afternoon tea after a walk on the beach or a round of golf in St Andrews.

Fairmont St Andrews

Set in the countryside above St Andrews Bay, The Fairmont Hotel attracts golf fans and visitors from all over the world.

The luxury venue is also renowned for its five-course afternoon tea menu.

Guests can choose from Traditional afternoon tea or plump for the Deluxe Champagne or Forever Flowing options served in the airy Atrium Lounge.

Vegetarian, vegan and children’s menus are all available and the selection includes hot and cold canapes, sandwiches, scones, desserts and final cake.

Afternoon tea is served from 1-3.30pm Monday to Sunday. Prices start at £45, rising to £95 for the Forever Flowing Afternoon Tea.

Address: Fairmont St Andrews, St Andrews, KY16 8PNY

Old Course Hotel

For an afternoon tea in a truly iconic location, look no further than the Old Course Hotel.

Choose from a table in the Conservatory, where you can take in the view across the Old Course itself or head upstairs to the cosy library for a less formal cream tea menu.

Treats on offer include a hand-picked selection of loose-leaf teas, scones with clotted cream and pastries and cakes hand-crafted by the hotel’s pastry chef.

Guests can choose from a Classic Afternoon Tea (£40), Champagne Afternoon Tea (£60) or Rosé Afternoon Tea (£65). There is a children’s menu available for £18.

You can also treat a loved-one with a specific Old Course Hotel Afternoon Tea gift card.

Address: Old Course Hotel, Old Station Road, St Andrews, KY16 9SP

Rusacks Hotel

The historic Rusacks Hotel has a long history of welcoming well-known golfers and celebrities to St Andrews.

So why not follow in the footsteps of those famous faces and head to rooftop restaurant 18 for an indulgent afternoon tea.

Tempting treats created by the team of pastry chefs combine with savoury nibbles to form the afternoon tea offering here.

Tables boast stunning views over the first and 18th fairways of The Old Course and out to the West Sands beyond.

You can even pick up a putter and test your skill on the putting green out on the terrace!

Afternoon tea at The Rusacks is available Wednesday to Saturday from noon to 3pm.

Address: Pilmour Links, St Andrews KY16 9JQ

Rufflets

A local’s favourite, Rufflets Hotel is a little off the beaten track, set in beautiful gardens and woodland just outside St Andrews.

The afternoon tea is well worth seeking out, though.

The focus for the selection of well-filled sandwiches, tasty patisserie and cakes is firmly on local produce.

Some of the ingredients will be straight from the Rufflets Hotel garden.

Afternoon tea can be enjoyed almost anywhere inside or outside the family-run hotel with seating available in a cosy restaurant booth or out on the terrace on a sunny day.

Full Afternoon Tea costs £34.00, with a Sparkling option for £41 and Champagne for £44.

There are also vegetarian, gluten-free and children’s menus. Afternoon tea is served Monday to Sunday from 2-4.30pm

Address: B939, Strathkinness Low Road, St Andrews KY16 9TX

Hatch

For a less formal but still super-tasty afternoon tea offering right in the heart of St Andrews, why not try The Adamson’s little brother, Hatch?

Hatch serves afternoon tea daily and there is plenty of al fresco seating for those sunnier days.

The focus here is on great taste with cute finger sandwiches, scones, a granola shot and a selection of cakes and brownies all served with unlimited tea or coffee.

Booking is required and afternoon tea is available daily at Hatch from noon to 4pm. The cost is £30 per person.

Address: 129 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9UH