Tasty superfood that’s super-easy to dish up from St Andrews chef

Executive chef at The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, Martin Hollis tells us more about why his chosen recipe should be on our dinner tables.

This is a super-easy recipe that packs a punch of zesty flavours while bringing the health benefits of its main ingredients.

A serving of salmon – roughly 85 to 115g, or three to four ounces – is about 200 calories. It’s very low in saturated fat and a good source of protein.

It’s also one of the best sources of vitamin B12 and is bursting in potassium and other nutrients like iron and vitamin D.

Likewise, the beetroot is a superfood, low in calories yet high in valuable vitamins and minerals.

In fact, they contain a bit of almost all the vitamins and minerals that you need. This dish is fresh, tasty and perfect for lunch or dinner.

Salmon fillet with beetroot and rocket salad

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the salad:

500g raw beetroot, peeled and cut into wedges

2 cloves of garlic, skin still intact

3-4 sprigs of thyme

1 tbsp olive oil

140g wild rocket

4 x 140g salmon fillets

For the dressing:

75ml light crème fraiche

2 tbsp horseradish sauce

½ tbsp white wine vinegar

½ lemon, juiced

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Put the beetroot in the centre of a large piece of foil with the garlic bulb and thyme. Scatter over the oil and season with black pepper. Seal the foil into a parcel and place on a roasting tray. Roast in the oven for 45 minutes or until soft. Squeeze the garlic from their skins and toss with the beetroot. Leave to cool completely. When ready to serve, heat a heavy-bottomed frying pan with a little oil in it, when hot place the salmon in skin side down, cook gently until it has changed colour halfway up the fillet, turn the salmon over and cook gently for a further four minutes. Check it is cooked through, remove from the pan, and allow to rest, while you arrange the salad and dress the plate. Meanwhile, whisk together all the dressing ingredients. Carefully toss the rocket with the beetroot and divide between serving plates, then drizzle the dressing over each plate to serve. Place the salmon on to the salad and serve.

