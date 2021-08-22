Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food & Drink

Tasty superfood that’s super-easy to dish up from St Andrews chef

By Martin Hollis
August 22 2021, 6.00am
Salmon and beetroot.
Executive chef at The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, Martin Hollis tells us more about why his chosen recipe should be on our dinner tables.

This is a super-easy recipe that packs a punch of zesty flavours while bringing the health benefits of its main ingredients.

A serving of salmon – roughly 85 to 115g, or three to four ounces – is about 200 calories. It’s very low in saturated fat and a good source of protein.

Martin Hollis.

It’s also one of the best sources of vitamin B12 and is bursting in potassium and other nutrients like iron and vitamin D.

Likewise, the beetroot is a superfood, low in calories yet high in valuable vitamins and minerals.

In fact, they contain a bit of almost all the vitamins and minerals that you need. This dish is fresh, tasty and perfect for lunch or dinner.

Salmon fillet with beetroot and rocket salad

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the salad:

  • 500g raw beetroot, peeled and cut into wedges
  • 2 cloves of garlic, skin still intact
  • 3-4 sprigs of thyme
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 140g wild rocket
  • 4 x 140g salmon fillets

For the dressing:

  • 75ml light crème fraiche
  • 2 tbsp horseradish sauce
  • ½ tbsp white wine vinegar
  • ½ lemon, juiced

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6.
  2. Put the beetroot in the centre of a large piece of foil with the garlic bulb and thyme. Scatter over the oil and season with black pepper. Seal the foil into a parcel and place on a roasting tray.
  3. Roast in the oven for 45 minutes or until soft. Squeeze the garlic from their skins and toss with the beetroot. Leave to cool completely. When ready to serve, heat a heavy-bottomed frying pan with a little oil in it, when hot place the salmon in skin side down, cook gently until it has changed colour halfway up the fillet, turn the salmon over and cook gently for a further four minutes.
  4. Check it is cooked through, remove from the pan, and allow to rest, while you arrange the salad and dress the plate.
  5. Meanwhile, whisk together all the dressing ingredients.
  6. Carefully toss the rocket with the beetroot and divide between serving plates, then drizzle the dressing over each plate to serve. Place the salmon on to the salad and serve.

