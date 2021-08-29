Sweet treats: Dark chocolate and marmalade bread and butter pudding

If you’re looking for a homely dessert that will fill your kitchen with delicious smells, this dark chocolate and marmalade bread and butter pudding is a must.

Packed with chocolate flakes and a wonderful orange marmalade, the flavours in this bake is enough to to make your mouth water.

Pairing chocolate and orange always works extremely well and with the summer season beginning to come to an end soon, this is one number that you’ll want to welcome autumn with open arms with.

Dark chocolate and marmalade bread and butter pudding

Serves 8

Ingredients

100g unsalted butter, room temperature

10-12 slices of brioche, crusts removed

200g orange marmalade

100g 65% dark chocolate flakes

800ml full-fat milk

4 eggs

50g unrefined caster sugar

2 tbsp demerara sugar



Method

Butter each slice of brioche, using all the butter. Dot the marmalade over all the slices, dividing evenly. Layer into a rectangular baking dish, sprinkling generously with chocolate as you tuck each slice into place. If you have any chocolate left at the end, sprinkle over the top. Whisk together the milk, eggs and caster sugar in a jug, then pour evenly over the brioche slices. Sprinkle with the remaining demerara sugar for crunch, then set aside for half an hour. Preheat oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. After 30 minutes, place the pudding into the centre of the oven and bake for 35-40 minutes. It will puff up, turning golden and crisped at the edges. Serve hot, dusted with icing sugar, alongside a jug of cold pouring cream or scoops of vanilla ice cream.

Recipe from Knoops – Chocolate Recipes through the Day. Available from September 1, RRP £20.

