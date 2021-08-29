Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Food & Drink

Sweet treats: Dark chocolate and marmalade bread and butter pudding

If you're looking for a homely dessert that will fill your kitchen with delicious smells, this dark chocolate and marmalade bread and butter pudding is a must.
By Julia Bryce
August 29 2021, 6.00am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Packed with chocolate flakes and a wonderful orange marmalade, the flavours in this bake is enough to to make your mouth water.

Pairing chocolate and orange always works extremely well and with the summer season beginning to come to an end soon, this is one number that you’ll want to welcome autumn with open arms with.

Dark chocolate and marmalade bread and butter pudding

Serves 8

Ingredients

  • 100g unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 10-12 slices of brioche, crusts removed
  • 200g orange marmalade
  • 100g 65% dark chocolate flakes
  • 800ml full-fat milk
  • 4 eggs
  • 50g unrefined caster sugar
  • 2 tbsp demerara sugar

Method

  1. Butter each slice of brioche, using all the butter. Dot the marmalade over all the slices, dividing evenly.
  2. Layer into a rectangular baking dish, sprinkling generously with chocolate as you tuck each slice into place. If you have any chocolate left at the end, sprinkle over the top.
  3. Whisk together the milk, eggs and caster sugar in a jug, then pour evenly over the brioche slices. Sprinkle with the remaining demerara sugar for crunch, then set aside for half an hour.
  4. Preheat oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4.
  5. After 30 minutes, place the pudding into the centre of the oven and bake for 35-40 minutes. It will puff up, turning golden and crisped at the edges.
  6. Serve hot, dusted with icing sugar, alongside a jug of cold pouring cream or scoops of vanilla ice cream.

Recipe from Knoops – Chocolate Recipes through the Day. Available from September 1, RRP £20.

