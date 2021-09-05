Two recipes for a versatile fun fiesta

These Mexican-themed recipes are sure to add a twist to your dining experience and work well for both meat-eaters and vegetarians.

Both vegan and gluten-free, Tracklements relishes have been doing the rounds for more than 50 years and lend themselves well to so many dishes.

These two recipes are just a couple of the ideas thought up by the Tracklements team as to how to incorporate their relishes, but really you can use your own.

Find more recipes and inspiration at tracklements.co.uk

Tacos with sweet pepper relish

Makes 6

Ingredients

6 soft taco shells

1 avocado

2 tbsp sour cream

Handful of choice of filling, e.g. shredded chicken, spicy minced beef, sticky prawns, or black beans

Spoonful of Tracklements sweet pepper relish, or relish of choice

For the pico de gallo:

1 small red onion

Handful tomatoes

Handful coriander

1 lime

Pinch of salt

Method

With a fork, lightly mash the avocado and add a small squeeze of lime to keep it from browning. To create the pico de gallo, finely chop the red onion, tomatoes and coriander and mix together in a bowl with a squeeze of lime and a pinch of salt. Add your protein filling, a spoonful of sour cream, avocado, relish and the pico de gallo to the taco shell. Serve.

Sweetcorn and halloumi fritters with relish

Makes 8

Ingredients

1 courgette, grated

75g plain flour

100g halloumi cheese, grated

200g sweetcorn kernels

75ml milk

1 free range egg

3 tbsp Tracklements Sweet Pepper Relish, or relish of choice, plus extra to serve

Pinch of salt and freshly milled black pepper

Glug of olive oil

Method

Grate the courgette with a coarse grater, then pop it on to a clean tea-towel and squeeze out the excess water. Place the flour, halloumi, sweetcorn and courgette in a large bowl and mix together. Whisk the milk, egg and relish. Mix the wet ingredients with the dry and season. Heat a little oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat.

Cook the fritters in batches spooning as many tablespoons of the batter into the pan as will fit. Fry to golden brown and then flip over to cook the other side. Serve in a bun topped with the relish or with a selection of salads and use the relish as a dip.

More recipes…