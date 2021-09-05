Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Food & Drink

Two recipes for a versatile fun fiesta

These Mexican-themed recipes are sure to add a twist to your dining experience and work well for both meat-eaters and vegetarians.
By Rebecca Shearer
September 5 2021, 6.00am
Both vegan and gluten-free, Tracklements relishes have been doing the rounds for more than 50 years and lend themselves well to so many dishes.

These two recipes are just a couple of the ideas thought up by the Tracklements team as to how to incorporate their relishes, but really you can use your own.

Find more recipes and inspiration at tracklements.co.uk

Tacos with sweet pepper relish

Makes 6

Ingredients

  • 6 soft taco shells
  • 1 avocado
  • 2 tbsp sour cream
  • Handful of choice of filling, e.g. shredded chicken, spicy minced beef, sticky prawns, or black beans
  • Spoonful of Tracklements sweet pepper relish, or relish of choice

For the pico de gallo:

  • 1 small red onion
  • Handful tomatoes
  • Handful coriander
  • 1 lime
  • Pinch of salt

Method

  1. With a fork, lightly mash the avocado and add a small squeeze of lime to keep it from browning.
  2. To create the pico de gallo, finely chop the red onion, tomatoes and coriander and mix together in a bowl with a squeeze of lime and a pinch of salt.
  3. Add your protein filling, a spoonful of sour cream, avocado, relish and the pico de gallo to the taco shell. Serve.

Sweetcorn and halloumi fritters with relish

Makes 8

Ingredients

  • 1 courgette, grated
  • 75g plain flour
  • 100g halloumi cheese, grated
  • 200g sweetcorn kernels
  • 75ml milk
  • 1 free range egg
  • 3 tbsp Tracklements Sweet Pepper Relish, or relish of choice, plus extra to serve
  • Pinch of salt and freshly milled black pepper
  • Glug of olive oil

Method

  1. Grate the courgette with a coarse grater, then pop it on to a clean tea-towel and squeeze out the excess water.
  2. Place the flour, halloumi, sweetcorn and courgette in a large bowl and mix together.
  3. Whisk the milk, egg and relish.
  4. Mix the wet ingredients with the dry and season.
  5. Heat a little oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat.
    Cook the fritters in batches spooning as many tablespoons of the batter into the pan as will fit.
  6. Fry to golden brown and then flip over to cook the other side.
  7. Serve in a bun topped with the relish or with a selection of salads and use the relish as a dip.

