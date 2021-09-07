Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food & Drink

5 must-try Sunday roasts to tuck into in Tayside and Fife

By Karla Sinclair
September 7 2021, 11.45am
Kingsway Farm Sunday roast.
Kingsway Farm Sunday roast.

Sometimes all you need to perk yourself up is, you guessed it, a top-notch roast dinner.

Roast meat with all the juicy trimmings, crispy roast potatoes, buttery mash, golden-brown Yorkshire puddings, lashings of gravy, the list of ingredients that will have you salivating goes on.

But when it’s Sunday and cooking isn’t on the agenda, and you’re looking to indulge, it’s important to know the top locations to venture to when in need of a roast.

After all, you want to make sure you’re left feeling nothing other than satisfied and full to the brim.

Fill your boots at one (or several) of our recommended places to visit for a Sunday roast in Tayside and Fife.

Kingswood Hotel

Recently reintroducing their carvery every Sunday, you’re sure to experience a high-quality roast at Kingswood Hotel, a family-run hotel and restaurant based on the outskirts of Burntisland.

Sink your teeth into your favourite carvery delights from noon to 2.30pm, 3-6.30pm and 7-8pm. Booking is highly recommended.

Address: Kinghorn Road, Burntisland, KY3 9LL

Kingswood Hotel.

Forgan’s

Enjoy Forgan’s in Dundee and St Andrews take on Sunday lunch – roast beef, chef’s rotating weekly choice or veggie haggis wellington with all the trimmings.

And to top it all off, you can add on extra sides.

It is priced at £17 per person and is available from noon to 5pm every Sunday (or until it is gone).

Address:

  • 234 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 2AH
  • 110 Market Street, St Andrews, KY16 9PB
Forgan’s.

Sweet Chestnut

Enjoy succulent slow-cooked meats or vegetarian or meat-free options for a roast at The Sweet Chestnut in Dunfermline, which offers a carvery every Sunday.

Served with a homemade fluffy Yorkshire pudding and unlimited seasonal fresh vegetables, crispy roast potatoes, tasty stuffing and herb-seasoned gravy and sauces, there’s plenty to indulge in.

Address: Fife Leisure Park, 11, Dunfermline, KY11 8EX

The Sweet Chestnut.

The Boar’s Head

The Boar’s Head in Cupar serves up the best traditional pub and restaurant experience with a modern twist, with a carefully created menu offering a variety of dishes made from fresh and locally sourced ingredients.

Their Sunday roast, which was reintroduced to their menu just last week, is sure to impress.

It boasts crispy roast potatoes, pigs in blankets, Yorkshire puddings and much more.

Address: 23 High Street, Auchtermuchty, Cupar, KY14 7AP

The Boar’s Head.

Kingsway Farm

Kingsway Farm in Dundee has an extensive line-up of carvery options for guests, with sizes including small, medium, large and unlimited.

Choose from 14-hour slow-cooked meats or a cheese, onion and potato pie or vegetable tart, alongside a wide choice of vegetables and tasty accompaniments.

Address: 50-52 King’s Cross Road, Dundee, DD3 3PT

Farmhouse Inn.

For more on food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier