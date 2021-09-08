Three Fife College students chosen to redesign multi-functional bistro space at Kirkcaldy campus

Work will soon begin on a new student-designed bistro at Fife College’s Kirkcaldy campus.

Three students on the HND 3D Interior Design course were invited by their lecturer to work either on the whole space collaboratively or on different areas individually on the project that will see the current bistro space be completely overhauled.

Choosing to work as a team, Nina Weryk (48), Ryan Awdry (23) and Thomas Nelson (21), who came up with the new design weeks before the end of their course in June, wanted to use what they had learned and apply it to the project that will benefit students across the college.

Meeting the brief

The brief for the trio was to create a space that was adaptable for staff, students and members of the public, as well as for the college’s hospitality students to put their training into practice.

Nina said: “We wanted the design to have a good flow and create a space that had a vibrant twist, not just by using colour but also with a unique connection to the surrounding culture of Kirkcaldy and connections to the local community.

“It was important to keep the design as sustainable as possible using lots of wood in different shapes and forms, curving architectural design as displayed on the ceiling and industrial vinyl flooring connecting it to the roots of Kirkcaldy’s history of the linoleum factory.”

Ryan added: “We also wanted to find the balance between aesthetic and functionality. The space is going to be used as a training area for the catering students to practice on customers and their skills as waiters. It’s going to also be used as a restaurant in its own right.”

Putting skills to the test

Nominated by their lecturer Karen Colville, the trio were grateful to be given the opportunity to leave a lasting legacy at the college, putting what they’ve learned on the course to the test.

Nina: “We’d already worked together on the HND Interior Design course and this was a separate project from the curriculum.

“The whole process has been a real confidence boost and an amazing opportunity to be part of.

“I can speak for all three of us when I say we’ve all thoroughly enjoyed it – it’s a real-life experience working as part of a team and what it will be like working with future clients.”

October opening

The newly-design bistro is expected to be completed by the end of October.

When it opens it will be operational six days a week, welcoming customers from 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday, however it will remain open until 8pm on Thursdays, and will open from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

Thomas added: “It feels surreal knowing the project I helped design is coming to life. It will be weird to stand inside and see the parts of the project that were my input.

“This has had a huge impact on my future career, as not only has it made me want to work in a design-based role, but it has also shown me what it will be like working with clients and as a team in general.”

Owning the project

Karen Colville, said the “extremely talented” trio have created a lasting legacy in the college.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed watching the students develop through this and own the project.

“They are all extremely talented which is why they were chosen to take this on, and it’s clear to see how much they’ve benefitted from having this first-hand experience in taking on a brief.

“Throughout they have shown great skills in communication and design.

“I couldn’t be prouder of their design and progress with this project – it was driven and developed through their sheer hard work and the college have fully embraced them being involved in not only the design but the delivery of the final space also.”

