Chef’s Table: Garry Watson of Gordon’s Restaurant with Rooms shares his recipe for a delicious roast

Britain’s classic roast beef served with traditional accompaniments is not just one of the world’s greatest comforting meals, it’s something we do best.

Not for nothing do the French call the British “les rosbifs”.

The only way to ensure the most splendid of feasts is to make absolutely sure the beef is good quality, in this case more than any other, the cook is at the mercy of the supplier.

Use a reliable local craft butcher and ask for certified Scotch bred and butchered beef.

The cut of beef for roasting is of great importance – if it’s a very special occasion I would go for sirloin joint on the bone (this gives extra roast flavour) with the fillet

still in, but for family Sunday lunch the next best cut is the wing end of the sirloin, otherwise known as the rib of beef.

Best Sunday roast

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the roast:

1 joint of beef

Handful of mustard powder, enough to cover the joint

Handful of plain flour, enough to cover the joint

Salt and pepper, to season

2 onions, peeled and halved

Splash of water

For the Yorkshire pudding:

75g plain flour

1 egg

75ml milk

55ml water

1cm vegetable oil

Method

To make the fat extra crispy I like to rub the fat with some mustard powder and flour then season generously with salt and pepper. Place the joint in a roasting tray on top of the onions and a splash of water. The onion will caramelise as the beef cooks and give a lovely flavour and colour to the gravy. Place in a hot oven at 220C fan/240C/475F/gas mark 9 for 20 minutes then lower the heat to 170C fan/190C/375F/gas mark 5 and cook for 15 minutes. Add another 15 minutes total time for medium rare and 30 minutes for well done. While the beef is cooking, from time to time baste the meat with its own juices to keep it moist. When ready remove from oven and rest under loose foil for one hour before carving. The finishing touch is to serve with Yorkshire pudding, gravy made from the cooking juices, seasonal vegetables and creamed horseradish.

For the perfect Yorkshire puddings:

Prepare a smooth batter by whisking the plain flour, egg, milk and water. Pour 1 cm vegetable oil into Yorkshire pudding or pate tins and place into a preheated oven at 220C fan/240C/475F/gas mark 9 for 15 minutes until very

hot. Pour batter into the sizzling hot fat then immediately return to the oven for 25-30 minutes until risen, crisp and golden.

