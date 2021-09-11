Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chef’s Table: Garry Watson of Gordon’s Restaurant with Rooms shares his recipe for a delicious roast

By Garry Watson
September 11 2021, 6.00am
Sunday roast.
Britain’s classic roast beef served with traditional accompaniments is not just one of the world’s greatest comforting meals, it’s something we do best.

Not for nothing do the French call the British “les rosbifs”.

The only way to ensure the most splendid of feasts is to make absolutely sure the beef is good quality, in this case more than any other, the cook is at the mercy of the supplier.

Chef proprietor Garry Watson outside Gordon’s Restaurant with Rooms.

Use a reliable local craft butcher and ask for certified Scotch bred and butchered beef.

The cut of beef for roasting is of great importance – if it’s a very special occasion I would go for sirloin joint on the bone (this gives extra roast flavour) with the fillet
still in, but for family Sunday lunch the next best cut is the wing end of the sirloin, otherwise known as the rib of beef.

Best Sunday roast

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the roast:

  • 1 joint of beef
  • Handful of mustard powder, enough to cover the joint
  • Handful of plain flour, enough to cover the joint
  • Salt and pepper, to season
  • 2 onions, peeled and halved
  • Splash of water

For the Yorkshire pudding:

  • 75g plain flour
  • 1 egg
  • 75ml milk
  • 55ml water
  • 1cm vegetable oil

Method

  1. To make the fat extra crispy I like to rub the fat with some mustard powder and flour then season generously with salt and pepper.
  2. Place the joint in a roasting tray on top of the onions and a splash of water.
  3. The onion will caramelise as the beef cooks and give a lovely flavour and colour to the gravy.
  4. Place in a hot oven at 220C fan/240C/475F/gas mark 9 for 20 minutes then lower the heat to 170C fan/190C/375F/gas mark 5 and cook for 15 minutes.
  5. Add another 15 minutes total time for medium rare and 30 minutes for well done.
  6. While the beef is cooking, from time to time baste the meat with its own juices to keep it moist. When ready remove from oven and rest under loose foil for one hour before carving.
  7. The finishing touch is to serve with Yorkshire pudding, gravy made from the cooking juices, seasonal vegetables and creamed horseradish.

For the perfect Yorkshire puddings:

  1. Prepare a smooth batter by whisking the plain flour, egg, milk and water.
  2. Pour 1 cm vegetable oil into Yorkshire pudding or pate tins and place into a preheated oven at 220C fan/240C/475F/gas mark 9 for 15 minutes until very
    hot.
  3. Pour batter into the sizzling hot fat then immediately return to the oven for 25-30 minutes until risen, crisp and golden.

