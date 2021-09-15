Midweek Meal: Make this Scotch beef stroganoff in 30 minutes or less

As the season begins to change, now is the time we turn our heads to comfort food, and dishes that will fill us up.

Beef stroganoff is an excellent example of a dish that does just that.

Packed with delicious good quality beef, nutty mushrooms and a scrumptious creamy sauce – not forgetting it is served on a bed of rice – this kind of comfort food is exactly what we need heading into the colder months.

Taking around 15 minutes to prepare and just 15 minutes to cook, this dish from the team at Make It Scotch, is quick and easy to pull together and is sure to go down a storm with the whole family.

Scotch beef stroganoff

Serves 4

Ingredients

600g lean Scotch beef rump steaks, thinly sliced

1 large onion, peeled and sliced

200g chestnut mushrooms, sliced

2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1 low salt beef stock cube

100ml boiling water

80g light crème fraiche

15ml lemon juice

Black pepper

Knob of butter

30ml Scottish rapeseed oil – plus extra to fry the steaks

Optional: 260g dried rice

Method

Dissolve the stock cube in the boiling water. In a large frying pan heat the oil and the butter. Fry the onion for a few minutes then add the mushrooms and the garlic. Fry until the mushrooms are just browned. Add the beef stock, crème fraiche, mustard and the lemon juice and heat through. Put the sauce into a bowl and clean the frying pan. Heat the oil in the frying pan and sauté the steak slices for 6-7 minutes until browned. Add the mushroom sauce, season with some black pepper and heat through.

