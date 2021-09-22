Midweek meal: Got 20 minutes? Rustle up this quick and tasty Scotch Beef and spinach gnocchi

If you are in the mood for a wholesome, filling dish then this Scotch Beef and spinach gnocchi is exactly that.

Packed with quality protein from the meat, this delicious gnocchi makes enough to serve a family of four, and is also very easy to serve up if you are having guests round, or in a rush.

Using a list on ingredients that you are likely to have in your fridge and store cupboards at home, this filling meal could easily be doubled up and frozen to make eating through the week even easier.

Scotch Beef and spinach gnocchi

Serves 4

Ingredients

400g Scotch Beef PGI steak mince (typically 5% fat)

500g pack potato gnocchi

3 tbsp Scottish rapeseed oil

3 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

Pinch sea salt

2 tsp dried oregano

500g passata

1 tbsp clear honey

200g baby spinach

2 ripe medium tomatoes, chopped

Basil leaves to garnish

Method

Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and cook the gnocchi as directed on pack. Drain, rinse well, then leave to air dry. Meanwhile, heat 1 tbsp oil in a large frying pan until hot. Add the beef, two thirds of the garlic, salt and oregano and stir fry for two minutes until browned all over. Stir in the passata and honey, reduce to a simmer and cook gently, uncovered, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes until tender and thickened. Turn off the heat. Stir the spinach leaves into the meat sauce in batches until well mixed, then cover and leave to stand while frying the gnocchi. Heat the remaining oil in a large frying pan until hot. Add the gnocchi and stir fry for five minutes until lightly golden and crisp. Reduce the heat, add the remaining garlic and cook for a further minute. To serve, stir about a quarter of the gnocchi into the meat sauce and pile into warm serving bowls. Scatter the remaining gnocchi on top and serve sprinkled with chopped tomatoes and a few basil leaves.

Recipe from makeitscotch.com

