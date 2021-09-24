Get your lips around the goodies at Wrecking Ball Doughnuts as it launches in Dundee

If you’re looking to get your hands on the hottest new doughnuts in Dundee, we know where to find them.

And that place is Jamie Scott and business partner Colin Pertie’s new Wrecking Ball Doughnuts shop which opens its doors a week today (Friday October 1).

Operating Thursday to Saturday from 11am to 3pm, customers can expect to find American style ring and filled doughnuts on mass on Dundee’s Exchange Street.

Jamie and Colin co-own the Daily Grind coffee shops in both Dundee and Arbroath and unlike most of the duo’s other ventures, only one member of staff will be responsible for managing the shop.

The team at Jamie’s baking facility, who also provide goods for his Newport Bakery and Newport Restaurant, will supply the freshly-made doughnuts daily.

With nine different flavours to choose from doughnut fans will be able to indulge in a multitude of products including “crack pies” and slushies.

Jamie said: “It is going to be right next door to Daily Grind and across from The Cheesery.

“There will be a selection of nine different doughnuts including gluten free and vegan. It is going to have our version of what we are calling ‘crack pies’, which is basically a non-baked pie.

“It has a non-baked base with an American-style cool whip filling. There will be a banoffee one, an apple crumble, key lime and we’ve got a quadrupole cookie pie, too.

“We’ll have mega cookies and there will be a slushie machine. The food will have a nostalgic feel to it – it is kind of trying to take on Krispy Kreme.”

Why doughnuts?

But what was it about this American favourite that make Jamie want to bring Wrecking Ball Doughnuts to Dundee? An unlikely use of store cupboard space.

“The unit next door to Daily Grid came up and the landlord really likes myself and Colin (the other owner). He was pecking our heads to take it on as storage and he told us what he wanted for it and it was an absolute bargain.

“We took it on for storage and because it was such a good space and we didn’t need that much storage, we decided to turn it into a shop.

“The doughnuts are really popular at Newport Bakery and we wanted to push the boundaries a little with them and create a better offering, so it is the perfect place for something like this.

We open next Friday! 10am till sellout, see you then! pic.twitter.com/dhCtRVSMwt — Jamie Scott (@mrjayger) September 23, 2021

“The vegan one is one of the best doughnuts I’ve ever tasted. You wouldn’t taste the difference.

“They are American-style ring and filled doughnuts using a brioche base and garnished a bit more chef-like.”

