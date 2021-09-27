Photo gallery: More than 30,000 enjoy the Scottish Game Fair as it returns to Scone Palace

The GWCT Scottish Game Fair made its grand return to the grounds of Scone Palace in Perthshire at the weekend, and we were there to capture all the action.

Having been called off last year due to the pandemic, 32,378 people attended the three-day fair which boasted a great selection of food-related happenings as well as its usual attractions like gun dogs, pipe bands and falconry displays.

More than 400 exhibitors were in attendance, and these included food and drink producers selling their wares in the food hall.

There was also a bustling bistro, a bar and a beer garden where crowds could gather to eat, drink and socialise.

Celebrity chefs

Chefs such as TV star Tim Maddams, Perthshire-based chef Praveen Kumar and Gleneagles executive chef Richard Dalgleish gave demonstrations in the kitchen theatre, cooking up numerous dishes.

Other Perthshire businesses have also benefited from the buzz, with the event having the potential to provide a £5 million economic boost to the local area, including accommodation providers and restaurants.

The celebration of conservation and the countryside is family and dog-friendly and now in its 32nd year.

Show director James Gower, said: “I think it has been one of the best yet, certainly in terms of attendance. But it’s also been a celebration, because it’s been a while since people could get together, meet their friends and socialise on an occasion like this.

“We were so thrilled HRH The Princess Royal was able to visit us and enjoy the event herself. It’s incredibly important to me that all the traders and exhibitors here do well, and they have. I think the expenditure here has been tremendous.

“It’s wonderful to be back at Scone Palace and to see so many families who are enjoying all that this event has to offer as there really is something for everyone. It’s just fantastic to see and this is something all the organisers involved can be extremely proud of.”

