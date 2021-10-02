Sweet treats: Pumpkin spice latte cupcakes should be top of your autumn baking list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
With autumn comes pumpkin spice, and with pumpkin spice comes the season's most adored drink, the PSL - more commonly known as pumpkin spice lattes.
By Julia Bryce
October 2 2021, 6.00am
Photo of Julia Bryce
But this take on the trendy drink makes for the perfect company with a hot brew, be that with the special added syrup or not.

Easy to make, the cupcakes are great for fixing up in no time, so if your alfresco plans go to pot, be sure to grab your mixing bowl in time for your friends popping over.

Taking just 30 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to bake, your friends will most certainly thank you for the welcome addition to their afternoon cuppa ritual.

Pumpkin spice latte cupcakes

Makes 10

Ingredients

For the cupcakes:

  • 115g Stork (original tub) margarine, or any other margarine
  • 115g caster sugar
  • 2 eggs, medium
  • 115g self-raising flour
  • ½ level tsp baking powder
  • ½ tsp ground cinnamon
  • ½ tsp ground ginger
  • Pinch of nutmeg
  • 50g pumpkin or butternut squash, grated
  • 2 tsp coffee essence or strong espresso

For the icing:

  • 325g icing sugar, sieved
  • 50g Stork (original tub) margarine, or any other margarine
  • 125g cream cheese
  • Caramel sauce, optional
  • Ground cinnamon to dust

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4.
  2. Place all the cake ingredients in a mixing bowl and beat with a wooden spoon for two to three minutes until well mixed.
  3. Place dessert spoons, or two tablespoons, of the mixture into 10-12 paper cases or greased bun tins.
  4. Bake for around 20 minutes until soft and springy to touch. Cool on a wire tray.
  5. Mix the icing ingredients together and pipe over the cakes, or spoon the icing on top.
  6. Decorate with a drizzle of caramel if using, a dusting of cinnamon and finish with a green straw.

Recipe from Stork.

