Three cocktails to celebrate International Scottish Gin Day

We now have hundreds of gin brands and expressions in Scotland, and as the spirit continues to grow in popularity following its boom a few years ago, gin drinkers are finding more ways to enjoy it.

With cocktails an easy go-to whether you are out and about or in the comforts of your own home, there’s plenty of choice with so many flavours and styles.

To celebrate International Scottish Gin Day which takes place today (Saturday October 2), we’ve pulled together three different cocktails that are easy to make, and will definitely go down a treat whether you are entertaining or relaxing this weekend.

The Highland 75 cocktail from Rock Rose combines gin with sparkling wine whereas the fruitier Boe raspberry and sweet basil smash is perfect for batch making if you have friends coming over.

As for the Bee’s Knees from Tayport Distillery, it is both sweet and sour all in the same drink.

Highland 75

Makes 1

Ingredients

50ml Rock Rose Autumn Edition

15ml lemon juice

15ml sugar syrup

A couple of drops of Rock Rose blaeberry and basil liquid tincture garnish (optional)

Champagne, dry prosecco or British sparkling wine to top up with

Garnish: Lemon twist, fresh basil leaf, a few blaeberries (or blueberries)

Method

Place the first gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup into a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake well. Strain into a champagne flute and top with chilled Champagne, prosecco or sparkling wine. Stir gently and add the liquid garnish. Garnish the glass with a twist of lemon, a fresh basil leaf, and a couple of slightly squashed blaeberries.

Recipe from Rock Rose Gin

Bee’s knees

Serves 1

Ingredients

60ml Wild Rose Gin

25ml honey

15ml sugar syrup

25ml lemon juice

Garnish: lemon twist for garnish

Method

Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice, pour all ingredients in order. Shake hard for 15 seconds. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

Recipe from Tayport Distillery

Boe raspberry and sweet basil smash

Makes 1

Ingredients

8-10 basil leaves

4-5 raspberries

15ml sugar syrup

22.5ml lemon juice

50ml Boe Raspberry and Sweet Basil Gin

Method

Tear the basil leaves in two and place into shaker and muddle. Add the sugar syrup, then raspberries and muddle before adding the lemon juice and gin. Add ice and shake. Fill a glass with ice and double strain and garnish with basil leaves – enjoy!

Recipe from Boe Gin

