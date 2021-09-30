Soil, bark, seed and leaf – the cocktails you can try at Gleneagles’ new pop-up

Launching the autumn edition of its pop-up rotating bar series, The Enchanted Forest at Gleneagles is sure to be a tantalising whisky experience for all the senses.

The Gleneagles Hotel, near Auchterarder in Perthshire, is renowned for its fine food and drink. Whether you’re staying at the hotel or just popping in to one of its several eateries or bars, you’re bound to have an experience that your tastebuds will thank you for.

Recently, Gleneagles has been hosting a series of themed pop-up bars promoting different alcohol brands and tying in with the seasons.

Now that autumn is here, the hotel has released its newest addition for autumn, and it’s sure to be tantalising for all the senses.

What is it?

Stepping fully into autumn, Gleneagles has revealed that its newest addition to the seasonal rotating bar series is the Enchanted Forest in association with The Dalmore, one of Scotland’s most iconic whisky distilleries.

A woodland wonderland experience for all whisky fans, the new pop-up bar will be located next to the resort’s Garden Café and will allow bookings for groups of two or four people.

Recreating the sights, sounds and smells of an enchanted forest, the new pop-up bar will also be set up with walls of lined fir trees, tables lit by lanterns and some secret hidden woodland nooks.

The Enchanted Forest will be open to residents and non-residents of the resort from 5.30pm to 10.30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

What to expect?

Guests can choose from a menu of five specially-created whisky cocktails that take on the flavours and the essence of the surrounding rural Perthshire forests, whilst also sampling an exclusive pairing experience with The Dalmore.

The cocktails are:

Soil – The Dalmore Port Wood / spiced red wine / red berry

Fruit – The Dalmore 12 Year Old / lemon / pear

Bark – The Dalmore Cigar Malt Reserve / wood / pine

Seed – The Dalmore 15 Year Old / pumpkin / walnut

Leaf – The Dalmore 18 Year Old / lime leaves / champagne

Whisky pairings

There will also be an hour-long whisky pairing experience, showcasing how casks from some of the world’s finest bodegas and wineries can be brought together to create a delicious whisky.

Drams of 25ml have been paired with 35ml of sherry, port or fortified wine that have seasoned the cask before the whisky was left to mature and leaving a sumptuous taste in its wake.

The whisky pairings are:

Growing Together – The Dalmore 12 Year Old / Oloroso Sherry; The Dalmore 18 Year Old / Matusalem Oloroso Gonzalez Byass 30 Year Old

King Of Casks – The Dalmore 15 Year Old / Apostoles Palo Cortado Gonzalez Byass 30 Year Old; The Dalmore Cigar Malt Reserve / Matusalem Oloroso Gonzalez Byass 30 Year Old

Frankly My Dearest – The Dalmore Port Wood Reserve / Graham’s Tawny 10 Year Old; The Dalmore King Alexander III / Marsala Wine

Only one of the whisky pairings can be booked per experience as customers are guided through the origins of the drinks.

Prices and booking

Prices vary from £16 to £26 for the cocktails, and between £30 and £60 for the whisky pairings during the experience, see the full price list below.

Cocktails: Soil (£16), Bark (£18), Fruit (£20), Leaf (£25), Seed (£26)

Whisky pairings: Growing Together (£30), King Of Casks (£40), Frankly My Dearest (£60)

The Dalmore hour-long pairing experience must be booked in advance and a £10 deposit will be required to confirm the booking due to limited spaces available.

Contact the hotel on 0800 704 705 or email reservations@gleneagles.com

More about whisky…