Pre-cooked dinners don’t have to be unhealthy and unexciting. In fact, there is a ready meal delivery service in Dundee that is quite the opposite.

On a cold autumnal night, is there anything more comforting than the smell of a piping hot stew on the hob, or a steamy plate of mince and tatties?

Scott Brothers knows the importance of a substantial meal as the days get colder and the nights grow longer. And that’s why you’re sure to find any type of winter-warmer you can think of at this family butcher.

And, for those evenings when making a meal from scratch seems like too much work, or if you or a family member are unable to cook, but crave the comfort of a hearty, homemade dinner, Scott Brothers’ ready meal delivery service in and around Dundee is the ideal solution.

Hand made with the highest quality local ingredients

Made with succulent cuts of meat and mouth-watering vegetables from local farms, these single-portion ready meals are all prepared in-house by the Scott Brothers team. They are then packaged up and frozen before being delivered all over the Dundee area

Scott Jarron, who runs the family business with his brother George, said: “Our chef-prepared ready meals are lovingly cooked using our tried and tested recipes – they are so tasty because we use quality ingredients.

“Each meal is individually portioned for easy heating and storage. Pick from our homemade range of delicious roasts and casseroles and international dishes.”

Indeed, it’s not just Scottish favourites you’ll find on the menu. As well as stovies and stews, Scott Brothers offers Asian and the Mediterranean delicacies, including curries, stir fries, delicious pasta dishes and chilli con carne.

All at around £4 per portion, the ready meals come frozen, so you can stock up and take out what you want, when you want.

Have your pudding delivered too

Of course, no meal would be complete without dessert, so why not indulge in a slice of apple pie and custard, sticky toffee pudding or rhubarb crumble for an extra £2.

Just like main courses, these desserts are made by the Scott Brothers’ team in their dedicated production kitchen.

Scott Brothers: a trusted family business

Scott Brothers was opened in 1935 by the current owners’ grandfather, who was himself a farmer before turning his hand to butchery.

Now, over 80 years later, the knowledge of well reared meat has been passed down generations, which is why Scott Brothers’ produce continues to satisfy customers today.

During the first lockdown, Scott Brothers delivered ready meals to students in halls who could not leave to visit friends, family or even shops!

Indeed, this butcher has strong, Scottish family values at its heart.

To order home delivery of a week’s worth of ready meals, visit the Scott Brothers’ website (if you live outside the Dundee area, there is a 10-meal minimum order). Of course, you can also collect your ready meals in store too.