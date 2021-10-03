Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Food blogger: Feast on autumn brambles with these delicious muffins

By Catherine Devaney
October 3 2021, 6.00am
Catherine Devaney uses brambles to create delicious muffins.

From her kitchen in Fife, Catherine Devaney is making the most of this season’s bramble bounty.

Last year, I found myself honing “skills” I didn’t know I had, as lockdown lit my gardening flame.

Merrily wielding the secateurs, I didn’t know that brambles rather like being hacked to the ground, in fact thrive on it. I have long since beaten a retreat to the kitchen, with only a vigorous cascade of new thorns to show for my meddling.

The upside is a bumper crop of luscious, glistening brambles this autumn. Thorny they may be but I’m rather fond of this accidental bounty.

Give choc muffins the berries

To make use of this wild autumn larder, try bramble and white chocolate muffins. It’s a great activity to do with kids after a bit of bramble picking, mostly because the method is all about mixing by hand and doesn’t require precision.

Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas mark 6 and line a muffin tray with muffin cases (or simply grease the holes and press a square of baking parchment into each).

Take 250g brambles and put half of them into a small pot with two heaped tablespoons of sugar and a tablespoon of water. Place on a medium heat, shaking the pan occasionally, until the berries release their juices.

Let them bubble for a couple of minutes then remove from the heat and gently stir through the remaining brambles.

Catherine Devaney makes the most of the bramble bounty by baking them in muffins.

Method in the muffins

While the brambles are cooling, mix 125g caster sugar, 250g self-raising flour and 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda in a mixing bowl.

In a separate bowl gently whisk two eggs, 125g whole milk and 75g Greek yogurt. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix to combine thoroughly, then stir through 90g melted butter.

Add half the bramble compote (avoid adding too much of the liquid) and gently stir to ripple through the muffin batter, along with two generous handfuls of chopped white chocolate.

Spoon into the muffin cases (this recipe will make nine large or 12 smaller muffins) and bake for 20-25 minutes until well risen and springy to touch.

Decorate with a drizzle of melted white chocolate and some fresh brambles. Serve with the leftover bramble compote on the side.

