Indulge in the ultimate foodie experience as Kilgraston School opens its doors for a day of culinary delight

Foodies are getting ready to descend on Kilgraston School in Bridge of Earn, for the ultimate culinary experience next weekend with two top chefs.

With an array of demonstrations, tastings and a seven-course dinner on the menu, the full-day experience will welcome 100 guests during two days of foodie indulgence.

Set to take place twice, on October 15 and 16, award-winning chefs Willie Pike MBE and David Hunt will be hosting the event which is open to members of the public.

The day will comprise of detailed demonstrations, including a butchery and chocolate-making masterclass, followed by drinks and a seven-course dinner.

Top chefs

Both days will welcome guests from 2.30pm, with the first demonstration taking place from 3-4pm.

Following this there will be another demonstration with both Willie and David from 4.30-5.30pm before a Q&A session with the two top chefs.

A 90-minute break will then allow guests to change for dinner, which will take place at 7.30pm, with the whole evening expected to finish around 11pm.

Ahead of the event, Willie said he was looking forward to the event and was pleased to be taking part and pairing up with David Hunt.

Willie said: “I’m delighted to be pairing up with David – a great chef and long-term friend and colleague.

“We both represented Scotland in the culinary Olympics and are looking forward to delivering the same demonstrations at Kilgraston.

“The idea is that people feel instantly at home and comfortable, such as through being offered coffee and shortbread upon arrival, really engaging with what’s going on.”

Masterclasses

The first masterclass of the day will be held by a specialist butcher who will be taking guests through the intricacies of butchery and different cuts of meat.

“Our master butcher will be giving a detailed talk about butchery, with David and me on-hand to suggest recipes and ideas with the various cuts,” Willie continued.

“We will also have a focus on local producers and ingredients. For example, I live in and work around the Perth area and I’m a great supporter of local food suppliers, like Yorkes of Dundee, who produce fantastic meat.”

Both Willie and David will also be leading guests through a demonstration of some home cooking dishes that participants will be able to recreate at home.

“The pandemic proved how repetitive home cooking can become, so we want to bring a bit of fun back into the kitchen,” said Willie.

“I’m really buzzed about this event and the thought of making people smile again when they think about food.”

David added: “Hopefully the culinary days will make people feel positive about food again, starting an open and honest dialogue about catering. Willie and I are both very passionate about the subject.”

School support

A working boarding school, pupils will not be present during the culinary days, which take place during the half-term break.

Catering manager at the school, Douglas Macdonald, whose team from Inspire Catering usually feeds the pupils throughout the day, will be assisting the chefs throughout the day.

Douglas said: “Inspire Catering, who are supporting the event, is absolutely delighted to be working with Willie and David for the Kilgraston culinary days.

“Both are truly inspirational chefs. Myself and the team here at the school are very much looking forward to spending time with such imaginative cooks.”

The culinary experience costs £120 per person and is all inclusive. Tickets can be bought on EventBrite or by emailing culinary@kilgraston.com or phoning 01738 812 257.

