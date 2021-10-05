Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sponsored Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

SPONSORED: Treat your tastebuds to the finest Scottish food at this culinary experience in Perthshire

By Courier Commercial
October 5 2021, 12.31pm
Kilgraston announces culinary event in Perthshire

Attention all foodies! A unique culinary experience in Perthshire is taking place on October 15 and 16, featuring demonstrations from two leading Scottish chefs, gin tasting and a seven-course formal dinner.

If you’ve been looking for a great night out in Perthshire – whether that’s for a date, a catch-up with friends or just as a wee treat – then we have the answer.

Or, Kilgraston School does!

It’s the unique and picturesque setting for a culinary experience from Inspire Catering, open to all adults (not just parents of students or past students).

Tickets cost £120 per person for the event on Friday October 15 or Saturday October 16, which is a great price for a day jam-packed with deliciousness from 14.30 until 23:00.

Here’s what you need to know.

Chef David Hunt.
Chef David Hunt will be at the Kilgraston culinary event.

Learn from the best: master chefs David Hunt and Willie Pike MBE

The event ticket includes demonstrations from two talented Scottish chefs, David Hunt and Willie Pike MBE.

You’re in safe hands with David! As well as winning national and international awards, he’s also catered for the likes of the Royal household, Prime Ministers, a US President and other celebrities.

Willie Pike MBE will be part of new culinary experience in Perthshire.
Meet and learn from Willie Pike MBE during the Kilgraston culinary event.

Meanwhile, Willie is one of the country’s most respected chefs and an accomplished culinary demonstrator. He has numerous awards to his name and experience cooking for dignitaries and tough critics (including Gordon Ramsay, who called his meal “outstanding”!).

Scottish beef and vegatable medley

Enjoy a taste of the best food Scotland has to offer during a night out in Perthshire

The culinary experience may be taking place at Kilgraston in Bridge in Earn, near Perthshire, but you’ll get to taste the best food from across Scotland.

The menu includes seven courses featuring the likes of:

  • Smoked Haddock Bon Bon with Cullen Skink.
  • Crispy Haggis Cake with Neep Fondant and Whiskey Laced Scotch Broth Sauce.
  • Slow cooked Blade and oven roasted Fillet Scottish Beef Celeriac puree, braised lentils, red onion Chutney, medley of seasonal vegetables and Madeira Jus.

Browse the full menu for the Kilgraston culinary event.

Scottish fine dining - creative desserts.

Make the most of this culinary experience in Perthshire

The event is the perfect way to enjoy a great and unusual night out in Perthshire.

And the organisers are determined to make sure all guests enjoy themselves.

That’s why there will also be vegan and vegetarian options available. Simply contact culinary@kilgraston.com ahead of October 15 or 16 to discuss this and any other dietary requirements you have.

You can also enquire about mini buses from the school in Bridge of Earn to local areas like Perth and nearby hotels in Perthshire.

This is the first time Kilgraston School has hosted an event of this kind.

And the team is excited to offer an event that all members of the local community, even those not connected to the school, can enjoy.

Find out more about the culinary experience at Kilgraston, Perthshire, on October 15 or October 16 – and book your place now to avoid disappointment.

Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier