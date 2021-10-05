Attention all foodies! A unique culinary experience in Perthshire is taking place on October 15 and 16, featuring demonstrations from two leading Scottish chefs, gin tasting and a seven-course formal dinner.

If you’ve been looking for a great night out in Perthshire – whether that’s for a date, a catch-up with friends or just as a wee treat – then we have the answer.

Or, Kilgraston School does!

It’s the unique and picturesque setting for a culinary experience from Inspire Catering, open to all adults (not just parents of students or past students).

Tickets cost £120 per person for the event on Friday October 15 or Saturday October 16, which is a great price for a day jam-packed with deliciousness from 14.30 until 23:00.

Here’s what you need to know.

Learn from the best: master chefs David Hunt and Willie Pike MBE

The event ticket includes demonstrations from two talented Scottish chefs, David Hunt and Willie Pike MBE.

You’re in safe hands with David! As well as winning national and international awards, he’s also catered for the likes of the Royal household, Prime Ministers, a US President and other celebrities.

Meanwhile, Willie is one of the country’s most respected chefs and an accomplished culinary demonstrator. He has numerous awards to his name and experience cooking for dignitaries and tough critics (including Gordon Ramsay, who called his meal “outstanding”!).

Enjoy a taste of the best food Scotland has to offer during a night out in Perthshire

The culinary experience may be taking place at Kilgraston in Bridge in Earn, near Perthshire, but you’ll get to taste the best food from across Scotland.

The menu includes seven courses featuring the likes of:

Smoked Haddock Bon Bon with Cullen Skink.

Crispy Haggis Cake with Neep Fondant and Whiskey Laced Scotch Broth Sauce.

Slow cooked Blade and oven roasted Fillet Scottish Beef Celeriac puree, braised lentils, red onion Chutney, medley of seasonal vegetables and Madeira Jus.

Browse the full menu for the Kilgraston culinary event.

Make the most of this culinary experience in Perthshire

The event is the perfect way to enjoy a great and unusual night out in Perthshire.

And the organisers are determined to make sure all guests enjoy themselves.

That’s why there will also be vegan and vegetarian options available. Simply contact culinary@kilgraston.com ahead of October 15 or 16 to discuss this and any other dietary requirements you have.

You can also enquire about mini buses from the school in Bridge of Earn to local areas like Perth and nearby hotels in Perthshire.

This is the first time Kilgraston School has hosted an event of this kind.

And the team is excited to offer an event that all members of the local community, even those not connected to the school, can enjoy.

Find out more about the culinary experience at Kilgraston, Perthshire, on October 15 or October 16 – and book your place now to avoid disappointment.