5 foodie things to do with children over the October holidays in Tayside and Fife

Autumn is here and so are the October holidays so why not enjoy some seasonal foodie fun with the family?

If your kids like to say “I’m bored” and “I’m hungry” a lot, then they’re sure to be impressed when you come up with activities to tackle both.

Read on to discover some of our top suggestions.

1. Try out foraging

There is still plenty to forage in autumn and it’s a fun way to get out and about exploring nature.

Something you’re likely to find quite easily in hedgerows (and even the odd overgrown garden) are brambles.

Delicious on their own, you can also add them to your baking.

Why not try making these bramble and white chocolate muffins together? They’re sure to go down a treat.

2. Visit a pumpkin patch

With pumpkin patches popping up across the region, be sure to book your spot before they’re all snapped up.

There are events at Cairnie Fruit Farm near Cupar, Broadslap near Dunning, Cononsyth Farms near Arbroath, Scone Palace and Charleton Farm near Montrose.

You’re sure to find the perfect decoration for Halloween and have fun while you’re at it.

From larger varieties for carving to smaller ones that you can place in colourful displays, get in touch with your creative side.

3. Give your kids a taste of cooking

Kirkcaldy’s Lang Spoon Community Kitchen is holding a Halloween cookery event for children aged between five and eight on October 18 from 10am until noon.

There are many benefits of encouraging children to get into the kitchen, from learning useful skills to working out measurements and quantities while using fresh and natural ingredients.

The menu includes pepper jack-o’-lanterns and scary muffin creations.

Booking is required and tickets for the two-hour course cost between £16 to £20.

Address: 8 East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy, Fife KY1 1XT.

4. Go on a foodie adventure

The local area is filled with fascinating connections to Scotland’s food industry. Why not take a day trip and find out more?

The Scottish Fisheries Museum, Anstruther in Fife’s picturesque East Neuk tells the story of Scotland’s fishing industry, its boats, harbours and communities.

Meanwhile, in Angus, you can get involved in the Arbroath Smokie Trail and discover more about the town’s well-known delicacies.

5. Do some Halloween baking

If the weather isn’t right for outdoor activities then staying home and baking is an excellent way to pass the time.

With Halloween coming up, it might be a good idea to start planning those seasonal snacks and trying out some fun recipes.

Why not seek inspiration from our recipes archive with these terrifying treats.

