Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Dundee expert explains why popular family foods are at risk due to climate crisis

By Peter John Meiklem
October 11 2021, 6.00am Updated: October 11 2021, 9.58am

The climate crisis is likely to bring further disruption to Scotland’s food supplies as extreme weather becomes more common across the globe.

Dundee University expert Dr Alexandra Morel is highlighting the risk of shortages and price spikes in many family staples ahead of the COP26 global climate talks in Glasgow later this month.

Around 45% of the food consumed in the UK is imported.

Popular products such as pasta, coffee, chocolate and rice are among those vulnerable to supply problems as the world warms.

This is a problem we really have not addressed in a systematic manner.”

Dr Morel says Scotland’s dependence on food imports makes the country vulnerable to extreme weather events.

The ecosystem scientist said: “There are huge challenges to food production because almost every aspect of the sector is vulnerable to a changing climate.

“Extreme weather such as heavy rainfall can delay or prevent harvesting of crops.

“While extreme heat could result in temperatures too high for farm staff to work safely in the field.”

Which type of food supplies could climate crisis disrupt and why?

She says recent problems with the durum wheat harvest had affected pasta production.

Supplies of coffee arabica, produced in East Africa, and chocolate from cocoa farmed in West Africa are also vulnerable, she added.

“Small holders grow a lot of cocoa. It is not grown on large plantations. Farmers don’t have lots of money to invest to adaptations to deal with climate change.”

Dr Morel, who is highlighting the effect of the climate crisis on food supplies.
Dr Alexandra Morel

Current food shortages prompted by a shortage of HGV drivers could be a signal of what is to come.

She added: “That is my concern. We have seen how supermarket systems do not allows for these kinds of shocks.

“We are vulnerable. But it also presents us with an opportunity. There are plenty of things that we can be doing.

“For example, working with local farmers or on food production technologies.”

She says we must learn from the current disruption.

“We can come together around food – because we all like to eat it – in a constructive and empowering way.”

Dr Morel will be discussing the future of food with a panel of guest speakers at a free, online event on October 14,

The “Festival of the Future COP26 Series: Food,” takes place from 2 – 3.30pm.

Attendees must book places for the virtual event in advance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]