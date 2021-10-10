Recipes: Reduce food waste with these handy egg recipes from Tom Daley

Two egg recipes, straight from the kitchen of Tom Daley, will help reduce food waste – and save a few pennies.

As the weather turns chillier our thoughts turn to more satisfying and filling meals.

But it seems like we’re not the only ones as Olympic diver Tom Daley has created a selection of recipes in association with British Lion Eggs. They are also handy for using up any leftovers you may have.

Tom says: “There’s so much you can do with eggs, they are always in my fridge. They are a real kitchen hero – fast, filling and fuelling. I always look for the Lion mark to support British farming and to ensure my eggs are produced to the highest standards of food safety.”

Spaghetti bolognese frittata

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

400g leftover spaghetti bolognese (about 1 portion) or 275g cooked pasta and

125g bolognese sauce

6 eggs

Handful of basil, chopped (optional)

50g Parmesan, finely grated

Handful of cherry tomatoes, halved

Method

Reheat your leftover spaghetti bolognese in the microwave or a saucepan until it is piping hot throughout. Whisk 6 eggs in a large bowl and add the basil and half the Parmesan cheese. Add the heated spaghetti bolognese and stir once or twice to slightly mix the pasta in. Heat your oil in a 24cm non-stick frying pan. Add the egg mixture, then use a fork to make sure the pasta is spread out evenly. Turn the heat down to low and cook for about 5 minutes until the eggs are mostly set around the sides. Meanwhile, heat the grill to a low setting. Top the frittata (which should still be runny on top) with the remaining cheese and scatter over the tomatoes. Place under the grill for 4-5 minutes or until golden and the eggs are set. Remove from the grill and leave to stand for 5 minutes before sliding out on to a chopping board to serve. Scatter with extra basil and enjoy.

Bubble and squeak stack

Serves 2

Ingredients

3 tomatoes or 2 small vines of cherry tomatoes

300g leftover mashed potatoes, or cooked potatoes (roasted, boiled or baked)

150g cooked vegetables (a mix of cabbage, carrots and peas is ideal)

25g breadcrumbs

1 tsp Dijon or wholegrain mustard

Salt and pepper

3 eggs

2 tbsp plain flour

2 tbsp sunflower oil

Method

Heat oven to 170C Fan/190C/375F/Gas Mark 5. Line a baking tray with non-stick baking paper. Add the tomatoes to one side. In a large bowl, lightly mash the potatoes and vegetables together until you have a chunky mixture. Add breadcrumbs, mustard, season with pepper and crack in an egg. Stir well to form a soft but mouldable mixture. Divide the mixture into four, lightly flour your hands and roll each piece into a ball. Flatten slightly to make a patty. Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a large frying pan, add the patties and cook over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes per side until deep golden. Transfer to the baking tray with a fish slice and bake for 15 minutes. When almost ready, wipe out the pan and add the remaining oil. Crack in the remaining eggs and cook over a medium-high heat for a

few minutes, or until cooked to your liking. To serve: Stack the bubble and squeak cakes on two plates, add tomatoes on the side, and top each stack with a fried egg.

