Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Midweek Meal: Try Rick Stein’s fish dish to celebrate Scotland’s delicious larder

Celebrity chef Rick Stein released a new cookbook following lockdown. Here's a delicious fish dish from it that is ideal for those chilled weeknights.
By Rebecca Shearer
October 13 2021, 5.00pm
Photo of Rebecca Shearer

Celebrity chef Rick Stein released a new cookbook following lockdown. Here’s a delicious fish dish from it that is ideal for those chilled weeknights.

There’s nothing quite like celebrating Scotland’s natural larder and fish is one of the foods we have in abundance.

Celebrity chef Rick Stein has released his new cookbook that he wrote during last year’s lockdown.

It’s called Rick Stein At Home: Recipes, Memories And Stories From A Food Lover’s Kitchen and we’ve found a brilliant sea bass recipe from it that we think will make a delicious midweek meal.

For more inspiration, take a look at previous recipes here.

Rick Stein’s barbecued whole sea bass with fennel mayonnaise

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 2 x 450-500g sea bass, cleaned and trimmed of fins (ask your fishmonger to do this)
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and black pepper
  • 1 bunch fennel herb
  • 2 tsp Pernod

For the fennel mayonnaise:

  • 1 egg yolk (at room temperature)
  • 1 tsp white wine vinegar
  • Pinch of salt
  • 150ml olive oil (not extra virgin)
  • ½ tsp Pernod
  • ½ tbsp finely chopped fennel herb
  • A few chives, finely chopped

Method

  1. Preheat a barbecue or an indoor grill. Slash each fish three or four times down each side and rub them with olive oil.
  2. Season well, inside and out, with salt and pepper, then push some of the fennel herb into the gut cavity.
  3. For the mayonnaise, put the egg yolk, vinegar and a pinch of salt into a bowl or food processor and whisk together.
  4. Start adding the oil very slowly, literally a drop at a time at first. If you go too quickly, your mayonnaise will split. Then keep adding the oil in a very slow, fine stream until the mixture is really thick.
  5. Stir in the Pernod, the chopped fennel and chives. Check the seasoning, adding more salt if required, then set aside.
  6. Barbecue/grill the fish for five to seven minutes.
  7. Sprinkle each with a teaspoon of Pernod, then carefully turn them over and cook for a further five to seven minutes until they are cooked right through to the backbone.
  8. If you’re using an indoor grill you probably won’t need to turn them over, but they may take a few more minutes. Use the browned side as the presentation side.
  9. Carefully remove the fish from the barbecue or grill and serve with the mayonnaise, boiled new potatoes and a green salad.

Rick Stein At Home: Recipes, Memories And Stories From A Food Lover’s Kitchen is published by BBC Books, priced £26. Photography by James Murphy.

More like this…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier