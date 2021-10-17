Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Food & Drink

Food column: Colourful salad ideas for the autumn season

By Wendy Barrie
October 17 2021, 5.00pm

Wendy Barrie, founder of The Scottish Food Guide, talks salads in October.

You may be thinking October is a fine time to be talking salads but any week can be salad week!

When ski-ing in Switzerland many moons ago I was amazed they served a side salad with each evening meal, usually based around dressed shredded kale with radish or carrot – unheard of in Scotland in the 1980s unless you were a regular at Hendersons, of course!

In Fife, we have the climate and soil to grow fabulous vegetables and are blessed with splendid farm shops.

Wendy Barrie.

Along in Pittenweem to the rear of their restaurant, Ruth and Malcolm skillfully nurture a stunning array of garden greens and accompaniments to enhance their dishes at The Dory Bistro.

Their range of leaves and shoots give added grace and flavours to Ruth’s perfectly cooked seafood, landed fresh outside their door.

Malcolm, an exceptionally gifted painter whose sea-inspired paintings hang in the bistro, should perhaps capture their garden on canvas as well – it is such a joy to behold!

Add colour to meals

But for us mere mortals who lack the skills or the garden space, do we need to resort to supermarket salad bags? Never in our house – indeed they are a pet hate!

Whether it be foraged herbs or autumn berries, grated roots or finely shredded brassicas, there is always something healthy and crunchy that can be used to improve our Scottish diet and add colour to our plates.

One such simple successful dish we enjoy at home is Bosse’s salad. Bursting with colour and all harvested from our wee plot right now: a juicy dish of equal quantities of (well-scrubbed) grated carrot, apple and cooked beetroot, topped with chopped chives.

If you happen to have heritage carrots, different apple varieties or golden beets, the colours and flavours can be plentiful and delicious.

The apples can be quite tart but the sweet earthiness of the beet works in harmony. Served as a side dish or a hearty meal with baked potato wedges it is tasty and thrifty – with not a bag of tired leaves in sight!

Wendy Barrie is founder of The Scottish Food Guide and The Scottish Cheese Trail. 

