Comfort Food Friday: Cosy up with a delicious dish of spaghetti and roasted red pepper sauce

An error occurred. Please try again.

Is there anything more comforting than a warm bowl of steaming pasta at the end of a long week?

This roasted red pepper sauce is rich and flavoursome and can be even be used as a topping for a homemade pizza.

You can also switch the parmesan cheese for a vegan alternative – or any other cheese you fancy.

Dreamed up by pickles and preserves experts Opies, if you like to be organised, it’s an ideal meal to batch cook and freeze.

Take a look at our other Comfort Food Friday recipes for more tasty ideas.

Spaghetti and roasted red pepper sauce

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 red peppers, halved and deseeded

1½ tbsp olive oil

1 small garlic clove, crushed

25g capers, finely chopped

85ml vegetable stock

50g cocktail onions, drained and chopped

400g whole wheat spaghetti

50g parmesan cheese

Handful of basil leaves, roughly chopped

Method

Using a hot grill, roast the peppers, turning regularly for about 20 minutes until the skin turns back. Remove, place in a bowl, cover with cling film and allow to cool. You can take off the charred skins and cut them into smaller pieces before frying. Heat the oil in a frying pan, add the garlic and capers and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the peppers and continue to fry for a further 3 minutes Add the vegetable stock, bring to the boil and allow it to reduce a little. Pour the contents of the pan together with the cocktail onions into a blender and whizz until smooth. Cook the spaghetti according to packet instructions. Drain and stir in the red pepper sauce. Serve sprinkled with parmesan shavings and a handful of basil leaves.



For more in this series…