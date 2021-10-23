Food column: Cook up a winter warmer that’s vegetarian friendly

An error occurred. Please try again.

The beds in the market garden are slowly being emptied of their bounty.

Simultaneously, the proud, verdant leeks, planted in late spring, are reaching their pinnacle.

Although leeks require a little more than some vegetables in terms of washing and preparation, their rich creamy flavour is an excellent base for many warming winter meals.

One tip I’ve learnt is this; the day before you want to use your leeks, give them a wash, trim them, and cut them in half lengthways.

Clean out all the soil. Chop the leeks into slices and leave in a food bag or container in the fridge until you want to use them.

By making sure they are easy to throw into a pan when you need them, they are a more appealing vegetable to cook with.

Tasty midweek family meal

To make a cosy, vegetarian midweek meal, preheat your oven to 200C fan/220C/425F/Gas Mark 7.

Start with 300g of any type of squash, peeled and chopped.

Toss in a tablespoon of olive oil, salt and pepper and roast in the oven for 25-30 minutes until just caramelising.

Meanwhile, heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a frying pan and add the chopped leeks, and a pinch of salt, fry for five minutes.

Stir through three tablespoons of pesto, a tin of rinsed cannellini beans and 200ml of vegetable stock.

After five minutes of cooking, add in two tablespoons of creme fraiche and the roasted squash.

Taste and season if needed (at this point the mixture can be frozen).

When you finally want to finish your dish, load your mixture into a baking dish, take 4-5 sheets of filo pastry and scrunch up, lay on top of the mixture.

Brush the pastry with egg and bake in the oven for 20 minutes, until golden brown.

Serve with buttered winter greens.

