Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Food column: Cook up a winter warmer that’s vegetarian friendly

By Kat Riach
October 23 2021, 6.00am
Roasted chunks of butternut squash.

The beds in the market garden are slowly being emptied of their bounty.

Simultaneously, the proud, verdant leeks, planted in late spring, are reaching their pinnacle.

Although leeks require a little more than some vegetables in terms of washing and preparation, their rich creamy flavour is an excellent base for many warming winter meals.

One tip I’ve learnt is this; the day before you want to use your leeks, give them a wash, trim them, and cut them in half lengthways.

Kat Riach.

Clean out all the soil. Chop the leeks into slices and leave in a food bag or container in the fridge until you want to use them.

By making sure they are easy to throw into a pan when you need them, they are a more appealing vegetable to cook with.

Tasty midweek family meal

To make a cosy, vegetarian midweek meal, preheat your oven to 200C fan/220C/425F/Gas Mark 7.

Start with 300g of any type of squash, peeled and chopped.

Toss in a tablespoon of olive oil, salt and pepper and roast in the oven for 25-30 minutes until just caramelising.

Meanwhile, heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a frying pan and add the chopped leeks, and a pinch of salt, fry for five minutes.

Stir through three tablespoons of pesto, a tin of rinsed cannellini beans and 200ml of vegetable stock.

Butternut squash.

After five minutes of cooking, add in two tablespoons of creme fraiche and the roasted squash.

Taste and season if needed (at this point the mixture can be frozen).

When you finally want to finish your dish, load your mixture into a baking dish, take 4-5 sheets of filo pastry and scrunch up, lay on top of the mixture.

Brush the pastry with egg and bake in the oven for 20 minutes, until golden brown.

Serve with buttered winter greens.

For more in this series…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier