Delicious Vegan Hampers to enjoy this Christmas

By DC Thomson Shop
November 2 2021, 3.50pm
Veritably Vegan Hamper
Celebrate Christmas with a delicious hamper this festive season. Pictured: Veritably Vegan Hamper.

Whether looking for a gift for friends or simply looking to try new flavours, we explore a fabulous selection of Vegan hamper ideas available to order just in time for Christmas.

Proudly Vegan Hamper

Add a little indulgence to the festive celebrations with the Proudly Vegan Hamper.

Neatly tucked safe and securely in a wicker basket, hamper highlights range from Mr Filbert’s Sea Salt and Herb Mixed Nuts to Joe and Seph’s Vegan Toffee Apple and Cinnamon Gourmet Popcorn!

Click here to visit our shop

Vegan Prosecco & Chocolates

A wonderful combination presented in a lovely cellophane bag, Vegan Prosecco & Chocolates is a fantastic festive treat.

Your chosen recipient will enjoy an award-winning selection winning selection of Chocolate Truffles from Booja-Booja alongside a bottle of Proudly Vegan Prosecco.

Click here to visit our shop

Veritably Vegan Hamper

Extremely popular, Veritably Vegan contains a hard-to-resist selection of vegan treats.

Inside this goodie-packed hamper, your chosen recipient will enjoy Chilli & Lime Peanuts, Barley & Oat Crumble Biscuits, Autumn Spice Cinnamon, Cranberries & Pumpkin Seed Flapjack, and more.

Click here to visit our shop

Marvellously Vegan Hamper

Filled with delicious treats, the Marvellously Vegan Hamper is the perfect gift for loved ones, clients, or colleagues this Christmas.

Perfect for tucking into on a chilly winter’s evening, featured fancies range from Mint Choccy truffles to Organic Chocolate Christmas Cake!

Click here to visit our shop

Find the perfect Christmas Hamper at DC Thomson Shop

At DC Thomson Shop, we have a huge selection of festive food and drink hampers including low sugar, vegan and gluten-free options.

Click here to start exploring.

