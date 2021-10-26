Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
21 Christmas Hampers to gift this festive season

By DC Thomson Shop
October 26 2021, 12.24pm Updated: November 1 2021, 4.53pm
Jolly Snowflake Gift Box
Treat yourself or someone special to a festive hamper this year. Pictured: Jolly Snowflake Gift Box.

Explore a delicious selection of festive hampers available to order just in time for Christmas.

1. Christmas Carol Hamper

Christmas Carol Hamper
Christmas Carol Hamper.

With the Christmas Carol Hamper, enjoy a fabulous selection of seasonal treats such as Christmas pudding, Double Chocolate Wafer Rolls, and Luxury assorted chocolates.

Click here for more information

2. Gorgeously Gluten & Wheat Free Hamper

Gorgeously Gluten & Wheat Free Hamper
Gorgeously Gluten & Wheat Free Hamper.

Indulge in a variety of lovely Gorgeous Gluten & Wheat Free nibbles with our next festive option.

Filled to the brim with treats, this great-value festive gift is completely free of gluten and wheat.

Gorgeous inclusions range from Buttermilk Irish Cream Fudge to Popcorn Kitchen Chocolate Orange and Green Pea & Chia Seed Crackers.

Click here for more information

3. Dean’s Merry Christmas, Deer!

Dean's Merry Christmas, Deer!
Dean’s Merry Christmas, Deer!

Enjoy a burst colour and scrumptious flavour with Dean’s Merry Christmas, Deer! Hamper.

Mixing the traditional with unexpected flavours, keep an eye out for All Butter Shortbread Rounds, Sour Cherry & Dark Chocolate and delicious-sounding Spiced Clementine Squares.

Click here for more information

4. Dean’s Festive Flavours Collection

Dean's Festive Flavours Collection
Dean’s Festive Flavours Collection.

Taking care of both the sweet and the savoury, Dean’s Festive Flavours Collection offers a wide selection sure to get a few compliments.

Arriving just in time for Christmas, different festive flavours featured include Spiced Clementine, chocolate orange and tantalising cheddar cheese bites.

Click here for more information

5. Dean’s Couthie Christmas

Dean's Couthie Christmas hamper
Dean’s Couthie Christmas hamper.

Festive flavours aplenty, Dean’s Couthie Christmas is finished off with moreish cheddar and chilli bites.

Sticky Toffee pudding, classic All Butter Shorties and Milk Chocolate & Honeycomb also make a welcome appearance with this delicious hamper.

Click here for more information

6. Festive Fizz

Festive Fizz
Festive Fizz hamper.

Carefully packed and presented in a lovely ‘Season’s Greetings’ sack, Festive Fizz is our next choice.

Filled with a lovely mixture of sweet and savoury seasonal treats including Mince Pie Shortie Biscuits and Mature Cheddar Cheese Bites, the hamper arrives complete with a crisp bottle of Prosecco!

Click here for more information

7. Winter Wonderland Hamper

Winter Wonderland Hamper
Winter Wonderland Hamper.

Indulge in a memorable selection of festive treats with the Winter Wonderland Hamper.

Scrumptious Mince Pie Shorties and a tasty milk chocolate bar (with white chocolate drizzle!) are just some hamper highlights to look forward to.

Click here for more information

8. Goodies Galore

Goodies Galore Hamper
Goodies Galore Hamper.

Send someone Goodies Galore this Christmas with this next hamper.

Living up to expectations, the hamper arrives in a festive red carton filled with treats including a Christmas Chocolate Cracker, Christmas pudding and Luxury Mince Pies.

Click here for more information

9. Merry Christmas Basket

Merry Christmas Basket
Merry Christmas Basket.

Arriving in a lovely gold wire basket, the Merry Christmas Basket Hamper contains half bottles of red and white wine, cheddar bites, festive flapjack, mulled wine truffles and extremely tempting coconut and white chocolate chunk biscuits.

Click here for more information

10. Christmas Cracker Basket

Christmas Cracker Basket
Christmas Cracker Basket.

Offering a little something for everyone, the Christmas Cracker is a terrific option full of festive favourites.

Great for family get-togethers, parties or as a gift for colleagues, Christmas Cracker treats include a traditional Christmas pudding, crisps, a moreish nut selection, and a bottle of Anakenda Vinedos De Chile Merlot.

Click here for more information

11. Christmas To A Tea

Christmas to a Tea.
Christmas to a Tea.

Stocking up your chosen recipient with everything they need for a memorable afternoon tea, hamper highlights include Cranberry Biscuits, Bucks Fizz Marmalade and Chocolate Chip and Cranberry Biscuits.

Click here for more information

12. The Mistletoe

The Mistletoe.
The Mistletoe.

Guaranteed to impress, the Mistletoe Hamper adds a little ‘wow factor’ to the festive celebrations.

This indulgent selection, accompanied by a bottle of Prosecco, features Luxury Mince Pies, Eggnog Gourment Popcorn and White Chocolate Truffles.

Click here for more information

13. Snowy Delights Hamper

Snowy Delights Hamper.
Snowy Delights Hamper.

The Snowy Delights hamper offers an excellent selection of artisan snacks.

Packed neatly in a stylish basket, star attractions include Chocolate Covered Marshmallows, Christmas Pudding, Mature Cheddar bites (for sharing!) and Prosecco Truffles.

Click here for more information

14. Silent Night Carton

Silent Night Carton
Silent Night Carton.

Stylishly presented, the Silent Night Carton Hamper features an array of delicious treats.

Filled to the brim, tuck into irresistible treats including Linden Lady Chocolate Covered Marshmallows, New York Delhi Hot Toffee and Double Chocolate Gourmet Popcorn!

Click here for more information

15. Magic of Christmas

Magic of Christmas Hamper
Magic of Christmas hamper.

Chic, festive, presented in an eye-catching basket, the Magic of Christmas Hamper is well worth placing under consideration.

Hard to resist contents include caramel macchiato popcorn with scotch whisky, chocolate orange brownie biscuits and cheddar mini bites.

Click here for more information

16. Taste Of Christmas Carton

Taste of Christmas Carton
Taste of Christmas Carton.

Box of chocolates, a bottle of Prosecco and Loch Ness Bakery Cranachan Creams all feature in the Taste Of Christmas Carton Hamper.

Further highlights include Cherry Berry Jam and a pair of Marcel Martin wines.

Click here for more information

17. Love From Santa

Love From Santa
Love From Santa.

Fun, modern, arriving in a festive sack, the Love from Santa hamper features a lovely selection of nibbles.

Luxury Mince Pies, Chocolate Covered Honeycomb, a Christmas Chocolate Cracker cater to sweet tooths. Hot Chilli Crisps, Christmas Nuts provide a little something savoury.

Overall, a great hamper letting you indulge in a few treats this Christmas!

Click here for more information

18. Lavishly Low Sugar Hamper

Lavishly Low Sugar
Lavishly Low Sugar.

Cookies, Chocolate, Cake, Raspberry flavoured sparkling water and a tasty jam feature in a lovely hamper filled with indulgent, low sugar treats.

Making for a thoughtful gift, all low sugar treats arrive nestled in a charming grey willow tray.

Click here for more information

19. Walkers Aberlour Hamper

Walkers Aberlour Hamper.
Walkers Aberlour Hamper.

Gift a little tradition and classic festive flavour with the Walkers Aberlour Hamper.

The perfect gift to share with friends and family, different treats to tuck into range from Ecclefechan Tarts to classic Shortbread Highlanders.

Click here for more information

20. Luxury Overseas Hamper Australia/New Zealand

Luxury Overseas Hamper
Luxury Overseas Hamper (New Zealand/Australia)

Full of luxurious festive treats, Send seasonal wishes to friends and family in Australia and New Zealand with a hamper featuring Christmas pudding, Mixed Chocolates, Campbell’s Shortbread Fingers and classic wine gums!

Click here for more information

21. The Jolly Snowflake Gift Box

The Jolly Snowflake Gift Box
The Jolly Snowflake Gift Box.

Classic Christmas essentials neatly stowed in a red jute bag, the Jolly Snowflake Gift Box is last but certainly not least!

Clotted Cream Fudge Bar, Milk Chocolate Buttons, Luxury Mince Pies, and more arrive just in time for the big day!

Click here for more information

Find the perfect Christmas Hamper

Browse the full Christmas hamper range at DC Thomson Shop here.

Click here to start shopping.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]
