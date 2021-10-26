21 Christmas Hampers to gift this festive season

An error occurred. Please try again.

Explore a delicious selection of festive hampers available to order just in time for Christmas.

1. Christmas Carol Hamper

With the Christmas Carol Hamper, enjoy a fabulous selection of seasonal treats such as Christmas pudding, Double Chocolate Wafer Rolls, and Luxury assorted chocolates.

2. Gorgeously Gluten & Wheat Free Hamper

Indulge in a variety of lovely Gorgeous Gluten & Wheat Free nibbles with our next festive option.

Filled to the brim with treats, this great-value festive gift is completely free of gluten and wheat.

Gorgeous inclusions range from Buttermilk Irish Cream Fudge to Popcorn Kitchen Chocolate Orange and Green Pea & Chia Seed Crackers.

3. Dean’s Merry Christmas, Deer!

Enjoy a burst colour and scrumptious flavour with Dean’s Merry Christmas, Deer! Hamper.

Mixing the traditional with unexpected flavours, keep an eye out for All Butter Shortbread Rounds, Sour Cherry & Dark Chocolate and delicious-sounding Spiced Clementine Squares.

4. Dean’s Festive Flavours Collection

Taking care of both the sweet and the savoury, Dean’s Festive Flavours Collection offers a wide selection sure to get a few compliments.

Arriving just in time for Christmas, different festive flavours featured include Spiced Clementine, chocolate orange and tantalising cheddar cheese bites.

5. Dean’s Couthie Christmas

Festive flavours aplenty, Dean’s Couthie Christmas is finished off with moreish cheddar and chilli bites.

Sticky Toffee pudding, classic All Butter Shorties and Milk Chocolate & Honeycomb also make a welcome appearance with this delicious hamper.

6. Festive Fizz

Carefully packed and presented in a lovely ‘Season’s Greetings’ sack, Festive Fizz is our next choice.

Filled with a lovely mixture of sweet and savoury seasonal treats including Mince Pie Shortie Biscuits and Mature Cheddar Cheese Bites, the hamper arrives complete with a crisp bottle of Prosecco!

7. Winter Wonderland Hamper

Indulge in a memorable selection of festive treats with the Winter Wonderland Hamper.

Scrumptious Mince Pie Shorties and a tasty milk chocolate bar (with white chocolate drizzle!) are just some hamper highlights to look forward to.

8. Goodies Galore

Send someone Goodies Galore this Christmas with this next hamper.

Living up to expectations, the hamper arrives in a festive red carton filled with treats including a Christmas Chocolate Cracker, Christmas pudding and Luxury Mince Pies.

9. Merry Christmas Basket

Arriving in a lovely gold wire basket, the Merry Christmas Basket Hamper contains half bottles of red and white wine, cheddar bites, festive flapjack, mulled wine truffles and extremely tempting coconut and white chocolate chunk biscuits.

10. Christmas Cracker Basket

Offering a little something for everyone, the Christmas Cracker is a terrific option full of festive favourites.

Great for family get-togethers, parties or as a gift for colleagues, Christmas Cracker treats include a traditional Christmas pudding, crisps, a moreish nut selection, and a bottle of Anakenda Vinedos De Chile Merlot.

11. Christmas To A Tea

Stocking up your chosen recipient with everything they need for a memorable afternoon tea, hamper highlights include Cranberry Biscuits, Bucks Fizz Marmalade and Chocolate Chip and Cranberry Biscuits.

12. The Mistletoe

Guaranteed to impress, the Mistletoe Hamper adds a little ‘wow factor’ to the festive celebrations.

This indulgent selection, accompanied by a bottle of Prosecco, features Luxury Mince Pies, Eggnog Gourment Popcorn and White Chocolate Truffles.

13. Snowy Delights Hamper

The Snowy Delights hamper offers an excellent selection of artisan snacks.

Packed neatly in a stylish basket, star attractions include Chocolate Covered Marshmallows, Christmas Pudding, Mature Cheddar bites (for sharing!) and Prosecco Truffles.

14. Silent Night Carton

Stylishly presented, the Silent Night Carton Hamper features an array of delicious treats.

Filled to the brim, tuck into irresistible treats including Linden Lady Chocolate Covered Marshmallows, New York Delhi Hot Toffee and Double Chocolate Gourmet Popcorn!

15. Magic of Christmas

Chic, festive, presented in an eye-catching basket, the Magic of Christmas Hamper is well worth placing under consideration.

Hard to resist contents include caramel macchiato popcorn with scotch whisky, chocolate orange brownie biscuits and cheddar mini bites.

16. Taste Of Christmas Carton

Box of chocolates, a bottle of Prosecco and Loch Ness Bakery Cranachan Creams all feature in the Taste Of Christmas Carton Hamper.

Further highlights include Cherry Berry Jam and a pair of Marcel Martin wines.

17. Love From Santa

Fun, modern, arriving in a festive sack, the Love from Santa hamper features a lovely selection of nibbles.

Luxury Mince Pies, Chocolate Covered Honeycomb, a Christmas Chocolate Cracker cater to sweet tooths. Hot Chilli Crisps, Christmas Nuts provide a little something savoury.

Overall, a great hamper letting you indulge in a few treats this Christmas!

18. Lavishly Low Sugar Hamper

Cookies, Chocolate, Cake, Raspberry flavoured sparkling water and a tasty jam feature in a lovely hamper filled with indulgent, low sugar treats.

Making for a thoughtful gift, all low sugar treats arrive nestled in a charming grey willow tray.

19. Walkers Aberlour Hamper

Gift a little tradition and classic festive flavour with the Walkers Aberlour Hamper.

The perfect gift to share with friends and family, different treats to tuck into range from Ecclefechan Tarts to classic Shortbread Highlanders.

20. Luxury Overseas Hamper Australia/New Zealand

Full of luxurious festive treats, Send seasonal wishes to friends and family in Australia and New Zealand with a hamper featuring Christmas pudding, Mixed Chocolates, Campbell’s Shortbread Fingers and classic wine gums!

21. The Jolly Snowflake Gift Box

Classic Christmas essentials neatly stowed in a red jute bag, the Jolly Snowflake Gift Box is last but certainly not least!

Clotted Cream Fudge Bar, Milk Chocolate Buttons, Luxury Mince Pies, and more arrive just in time for the big day!

Find the perfect Christmas Hamper