Sweet treats: Enjoy these warming ginger and almond rocky road tray bakes

If you love ginger then you're sure to enjoy this twist on a classic rocky road.
By Jennifer McLaren
November 14 2021, 6.00am Updated: November 14 2021, 7.03pm
Photo of Jennifer McLaren
Bursting with ginger biscuit crumb, golden syrup, ginger syrup and stem ginger pieces, these traybakes are a perfect autumnal treat.

This recipe has come from popular shortbread and biscuit makers Dean’s.

Ginger and almond rocky road

Makes 16

Ginger and almond rocky road.

Ingredients

  • 300g dark chocolate (70% cocoa) broken into pieces
  • 3 tbsp golden syrup
  • 125g unsalted butter
  • 200g ginger nut biscuits
  • 100g almonds, toasted
  • 2 pieces preserved stem ginger, chopped
  • 1 tsp preserved ginger syrup (from the jar)
  • 100g mini marshmallows
  • 2 tbsp icing sugar

Method

  • Line a 20cm square cake tin with baking parchment.
  • Place the dark chocolate pieces, golden syrup and butter in a heatproof bowl.
  • Place over a pan of barely simmering water and stir until melted together – take care not to let the bowl touch the water.
  • Weigh out 125g of the melted mixture into a separate bowl, leave to one side.
  • Place the ginger nut biscuits in a plastic bag and bash with a rolling pin to form a mix of crumbs and small chunks.
  • Tip into the larger of the two chocolate mixture bowls, along with the almonds, chopped stem ginger, stem ginger syrup and marshmallows – stir well to combine.
  • Tip into the prepared tin and level the top. Pour over the remaining chocolate mix and spread over evenly.
  • Place in the fridge for at least two hours to set completely.
  • Remove from the tin and cut into 16 squares, dust with icing sugar before serving.

