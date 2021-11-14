Sweet treats: Enjoy these warming ginger and almond rocky road tray bakes

An error occurred. Please try again.

If you love ginger then you’re sure to enjoy this twist on a classic rocky road.

Bursting with ginger biscuit crumb, golden syrup, ginger syrup and stem ginger pieces, these traybakes are a perfect autumnal treat.

This recipe has come from popular shortbread and biscuit makers Dean’s.

Ginger and almond rocky road

Makes 16

Ingredients

300g dark chocolate (70% cocoa) broken into pieces

3 tbsp golden syrup

125g unsalted butter

200g ginger nut biscuits

100g almonds, toasted

2 pieces preserved stem ginger, chopped

1 tsp preserved ginger syrup (from the jar)

100g mini marshmallows

2 tbsp icing sugar

Method

Line a 20cm square cake tin with baking parchment.

Place the dark chocolate pieces, golden syrup and butter in a heatproof bowl.

Place over a pan of barely simmering water and stir until melted together – take care not to let the bowl touch the water.

Weigh out 125g of the melted mixture into a separate bowl, leave to one side.

Place the ginger nut biscuits in a plastic bag and bash with a rolling pin to form a mix of crumbs and small chunks.

Tip into the larger of the two chocolate mixture bowls, along with the almonds, chopped stem ginger, stem ginger syrup and marshmallows – stir well to combine.

Tip into the prepared tin and level the top. Pour over the remaining chocolate mix and spread over evenly.

Place in the fridge for at least two hours to set completely.

Remove from the tin and cut into 16 squares, dust with icing sugar before serving.

